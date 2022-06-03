Best watches under ₹ 2,000 to ace your everyday look By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on Jun 03, 2022 13:01 IST





Summary: Wearing a watch or smartwatch can amp up your look. Besides being a fashion accessory, they are also of immense utility.

Watches make for a stylish and smart fashion accesssory.

You should have a collection of both analog and digital watches, as they both have their own charm. While the former has many options available online which boast of modern, super sleek design, the latter offers to tell you more than just time. You can easily get a decent watch under the price tag of ₹2,000. You can either go for the one which has a sporty feel to it, or opt for a rather sophisticated design. When it comes to dial size, there are plenty of choices – round, oversized, rectangular, oval and so on. A stylish fashion accessory, the kind of watch you wear can reflect a lot about your personality too.



To help you with selection, we have shortlisted a bunch of them in our list below. The best part is all of them come under ₹2,000. In some you will have colour options in strap too. To take a look, kindly scroll down. Price of best watch at a glance:

Watch Price TIMEX Analog Watch ₹ 1,299.00 Zebronics Smart Watch ₹ 1,499.00 Nibosi Watches ₹ 1,899.00 Sylvi Multi-Functional Luxury Watch ₹ 986.00 Titan Watch ₹ 1,745.00

TIMEX Analog Watch This analog watch has a round dial and its glass is made of mineral material. The movement type of this watch is quartz and its strap is made of leather. It is also water-resistant up to 30 meters. Stylish-looking and charming, this one will make for a cool addition to your collection of watches. Besides, you can also gift these to your dear and loved ones. You can also find colour options in straps.

Zebronics Smart Watch This Zebronics smartwatch has a sleek design and looks super stylish. Compatible with both android and iOS smartphones, this smartwatch has a 3.55 cm fully touch display screen. It can tell you your blood pressure reading, SPO2 level, quality of sleep, step count and more. There are 12 built-in sports modes in this watch. Besides, it is IP68 rated that makes it waterproof. In addition, it has a 200mAh rechargeable battery.

Nibosi Watches This watch for women comes in a pretty rose gold colour. It has a three hand analog Japanese quartz movement and is a durable accessory. The ultra thin round dial and scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass is what lends this watch a charming look. It will go well with all attire and looks super classy. Its design is one-of-a-kind and looks premium.

Sylvi Multi-Functional Luxury Watch This digital analog watch has a large sized dial and has a sporty vibe to it. It supports two different time zones, has a LED backlight, a calendar and a stopwatch. A durable accessory, it is water resistant up to 30 meters. Besides, it also comes with a manufacturer warranty of six months. A statement wear, this luxury watch is a must-have in your collection.

Titan Watch This Titan analog watch has a silver, round-shaped dial. Its dial glass material is made of mineral and the movement type is quartz. It is water-resistant up to 30 meters and looks pretty and classy. A statement wear, it also makes for a great gifting option. It is super sleek, fashionable and durable too. We're certain wearing this one will fetch you a lot of compliments for your good taste.