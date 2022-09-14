Sign out
Blackberrys formal pants for men are about neat designs and durability

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 15, 2022 11:06 IST

Blackberrys formal pants for men are a good choice to make as they come in neat designs - intro mentions same feature and in fabrics that are easy to maintain.

Blackberrys formal pants for men are a good formal wear option.

The charm of formal pants is endless. Can you imagine a man at a formal wedding reception in anything but a pair of formal pants? A formal pair of pants is what one will turn up in during a business meet. These formal pants are known for their fall and its ability to be mostly wrinkle-free. They are also very durable garments - most men will agree that a pair of good pants can go on and on for many years. Pants also do not cling to the body.

Formal pants are also very versatile garments; one can pair them with any kind of a top wear. Keen on taking your family out for a picnic despite the monsoon rains? Well, opt for a collared t-shirt with a pair of formal pants. Having you been pumping iron in our local gym and want to show off your biceps? Well, you can opt for half sleeves shirts and pair it with formal pants and rock the look.

If you are looking for options, then opting for a branded product is always a good move. Among the many brands that flood the market, BlackBerry is a good one. We have put together a list of some of the best formal pants from this brand which you must take a look at them.

Blackberrys Solid Black Coloured Polyester Trouser

This pair of pants is available in two colours - black and grey. It is a regular fit and is made from polyester fabric. It has a solid pattern and a formal wear. It has a buttoned closure and comes with loops for belts. It has two pockets in the front and the rear side. Now you can wear them and feel at ease in any situation. Polyester makes it easy to maintain as well.

blackberrys Solid Black Coloured Polyester Trouser (Size:- 30)
63% off
819 2,195
Buy now

Blackberrys Mens 4 Pocket Check Trousers

This pair of pants is available in two colours - both shades of Navy. Though this is a formal pair of pants, with little changes, one can easily adapt them as casual wear garments. Pair them with a collared t-shirt and you are sure to stand out in an informal party. Whether it is office colleague's engagement bash or your daughter's PTM meeting, this combination is sure to rule the roost.

blackberrys Men's Slim Fit Polyester Casual Pants (EK-Squad # Navy_Navy Blue_30)
40% off
1,437 2,395
Buy now

Blackberrys Skinny Fit Formal Trousers

Here's another smart-looking pair of pants which can be your go-to garment both as formal wear as well as semi formal wear. This is a skinny fit pants. It comes with a clean front. It has self-coloured strips and has two slant pockets. It has a combination closure - buttoned as well as zipped. It also has loops for belts. It can be machine washed.

blackberrys Men's Clean Front, Skinny Fit Formal Trouser Pants (NL-ST-Ballin # Brown_MUD 30)
30% off
1,817 2,595
Buy now

Blackberrys Men's Skinny Fit Clean Front Formal Trousers

This skinny fit formal pants is what you need to rock a party. It is hard to believe that a formal wear can also be worn to an informal party. But this pair of pants does just that, thanks to its vertical stripes. As these stripes are in white colour, these pants have an informal vibe to them. It is a 100% cotton fabric. It is available in three colours which include black and navy.

blackberrys Men's Skinny fit Clean Front Formal Trouser Dress Pants (NL-ST-HANSO # Navy_Dark Small)
65% off
969.49 2,795
Buy now

Blackberrys Men's Skinny Pants

This solid grey pair of formal pants is your perfect choice of garment to office. Its neat and clean front and non-wrinkle garment. It comes with two slant pockets. It also has a buttoned and zipped combination closure. It has large belt loops, which makes it very comfortable to slide in your belt. It is a slim fit pants and made using 100% cotton fabric.

blackberrys Men's Clean Front, Skinny Fit Formal Trouser Pants (NL-ST-Damion # Dark Grey_DK 30)
63% off
889 2,395
Buy now

Price of Blackberry formal pants for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Blackberrys Solid Black Coloured Polyester Trouser 2,195
Blackberrys Mens 4 Pocket Check Trousers 2,395.00
Blackberrys Skinny Fit Formal Trousers 2,595
Blackberrys Men's Skinny Fit Clean Front Formal Trousers 2,795.00
Blackberrys Men's Skinny Pants 2,395

