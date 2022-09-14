Park Avenue formal pants for men rank high on style and comfort

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When it comes to bottom wear options for men, a pair of formal pants definitely stands out. For one, they make the man wearing them look smart and immaculate. Second, they are increasingly becoming a more versatile sartorial option. Formal pants are no longer the dress code only for workplace and boardroom meetings, one can wear them when going out for movie dates and casual get-togethers too. Effortlessly stylish and elegant, there are indeed many takers of this garment cutting across all age groups. All one needs is a bunch of well-tailored and well-fitted formal pants and one's wardrobe will get a thumbs up from style critics.
Looking for some cool options that will enhance your style and help you cast a stellar impression on people? Well, we have it all sorted out for you. Park Avenue is a brand known for using quality fabrics and producing well-tailored pants. We have bunched together some options in our list below; take a look.
Park Avenue Men's Regular Formal Pants
This pair of formal pants for men comes in regular fit. Available in an attractive blue colour, this can be a perfect pick for office wear. You can wear this garment all year round and round off the look by throwing on a pair of jacket, sweater, shirt, t-shirt and so on. It comes with pockets too and is super comfortable to wear.
Park Avenue Dark Brown Trouser
Made from polyester blend fabric, this one comes in a regular fit that looks super flattering. There are many colour options available in this pair. A stylish pair of garment, these trousers from Park Avenue are for the fashion forward men of today who desire to look immaculate and prim at all times. Men from all age groups must definitely try out this pair of trousers.
Park Avenue Men Men's Smart FIT Black Formal Trouser
This pair of formal trousers from Park Avenue is a smart pick. It is available in light fawn colour and is well-tailored and well-pleated. Throw on a blazer, sweater, shirt or a t-shirt to ace your everyday look. It is also a versatile option, as one can wear it to boardroom meetings, brunch dates, holidays and so on. It is a must buy.
Park Avenue Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers
This pair of formal trousers in medium grey colour is what you need to introduce to your wardrobe right away for that no-nonsense, business-like look. It is made of 65% terry and 35% rayon fabrics. Available in slim fit, men will love the way it will silhouette their legs. It can be machine washed. You can round off the look with a number of top wear options and a stylish pair of formal shoes or sneakers.
Park Avenue Men's Straight Formal Trousers
Available in straight fit, this pair of formal trousers from Park Avenue will enhance the look of men from different age groups. It is available in dark grey colour and has a material composition of 65% polyester and 35% viscose. It can be machine washed and will make for a classy bottom wear that you can wear with confidence at all times.
