Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Chain for men looks cool and adds to their swag

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 24, 2022 19:37 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Chain for men is a fashion accessory that looks uber cool and trendy. Read on to check out some top picks.

product info
Chains make for a cool fashion accessory for men.

Chains are a cool fashion accessory for men. Some come with pendants and some without them. They add to the swag of men and can be thrown on a casual or semi formal attire depending on one's style sensibilities. There are many options available online. Whether you like something which has no-frills or something that is fancy, men are in for a treat, as Amazon has quite a variety available on it. They are durable and come with high quality finish that ensure long-lasting shine.

We did some homework for you and shortlisted some really cool pieces in our list below. They are comfortable to wear tor long durations and are free from nickel and lead. Trust us when we say that you may also fetch nice compliments on wearing one of these chains. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll through our list below to take a look at some of our picks.

MEENAZ Jewellery Stainless Steel Valentine Long Chain
Simple and attractive, this chain comes in silver white colour. A cool daily wear option, men can wear it with casual attire. This fashion accessory will certainly add to the swag of men. It is suitably long and is made of high-quality stainless steel. It can be a perfect gifting option too. It is a must buy.

cellpic
MEENAZ Jewellery Stainless Steel Valentine Long Chain Platinum Necklace Silver Chain for Men & Boys Stylish -CN9136 (Silver White)
94% off 220.5 3,500
Buy now

Spotlight Gold & Copper Finished Chain

This chain comes with a miniature replica design of an AK-47 bullet. It looks edgy and will appeal to the style sensibilities of many men. It can be worn with casual wear. Skin-friendly and free from nickel and lead, this one has a high-quality polish done on it to ensure long-lasting shine and finish. It can also be a cool gifting option.

cellpic
Spotlight Gold & Copper Finished Deathnote Bullet shape real size heavy chain pendant Brass Locket for Boys and Men
76% off 119 499
Buy now

Aaishwarya Punk Chain

This fashion accessory has two necklace chains with a square hollow pendant in the centre of it. Free from nickel and lead, this one is comfortable to wear for long durations and is also skin-friendly. Men can wear this one with both casual and formal attire. It will surely look stylish and will also fetch men a lot of compliments.

cellpic
Aaishwarya Punk Chain with Square Hollow Pendant Siver Alloy Neckchain For Men.
67% off 499 1,499
Buy now

Yellow Chimes Pendant

This chain with pendant looks stylish and will amp up the overall look of a man in a way. A premium quality stainless steel long chain, this can be worn with all outfits. It is free from mickle and lead and is, therefore, skin-friendly. It comes with an IPS process of plating that ensures its colour doesn't fade away with time. Also, it can make for an ideal gifting option.

cellpic
Yellow Chimes Pendant for Men Pendant Stainless Steel Plain Silver 5 mm Army Dog Tag Chain Pendant Necklace for Men and Boys.
66% off 399 1,162
Buy now

Gadget Deals Military Dog Tag Alloy Pendant with Chain
This chain for men with a cool pendant looks trendy and cool. It features classic duo locket with electro polished finish dog tag pendants. Made from alloy, this one is skin-friendly and causes no discomfort whatsoever. Men can wear this chain with casual attire to round off the look in style. Besides, there is a likelihood they will get a lot of ‘Where did you get this from?’ from people.

cellpic
Gadget Deals Military Dog Tag Alloy Pendant with Chain
85% off 107 699
Buy now

Price of chain for men at a glance:

Chain for men Price
 Meenaz Jewellery Stainless Steel Long Chain  3,500.00
 Spotlight Gold & Copper Finished Chain  499.00
 Aaishwarya Punk Chain   1,499.00
 Yellow Chimes Pendant  1,162.00
 Gadget Deals Military Dog Tag Alloy Pendant with Chain  499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Avail attractive discounts of up to 27% on mobile phones from top brands
Makeup kit for girls: Go for ones that are non-toxic and washable
Amazon sale on body lotions: You can fetch up to 44% off
Top 10 OPPO mobile phones under 25,000
Knee bandage for pain relief is a must for those who are into heavy exercises
fashion FOR LESS