Florence sarees look classy and come in fabrics like chiffon, lace, georgette

No woman's wardrobe is complete without a bunch of sarees. Trends come and go but the appeal of a saree never goes away. That is why it is often dubbed as a ‘classic’ garment and very much symbolic of our land and culture. A saree is both a practical garment as well as a connoisseur's choice. A simple cotton or synthetic saree is a daily wear garment and is still worn by millions of women all over India as they go about their daily ritual. The moment the fabric changes to silk, good quality georgette or chiffon and when it gets embellished with gold or silver zari (brocade) work or gold and sild thread is woven into the fabric, the saree becomes a regal garment, often becoming a collector's item.
However, modern times has meant that both the makers as well as wearers have learnt to adapt to demands of the age. Sarees today are also an excellent office wear option. But an office wear must be light and practical while being chic and subtle. With the advent of fabrics like chiffon and georgette, much has changed in the office wear space.
Now if we have convinced you to give them a try, then Amazon is the good place to look for them. Not only does one get a lot of variety, but also find affordable options. We have made a list of such amazing sarees from a brand called Florence. Do take a look. We are sure you will love them.
Florence Women's Lycra Foil Printed Lace Work Saree
Rarely would one have come across a saree made in lycra fabric. Well, that's what this saree is about - made from lycra and featuring foil printing (adding shiny metallic colours to a surface) and with a lace on the border. This stylish saree is available in 12 colours, the one features in this article in pink in colour with black lace border. The saree is 6.30 meter in length and includes 0.80 meters unstitched blouse piece. This saree can be machine washed.
Florence Cotton With Blouse Piece Saree
This beautiful cotton saree is made using art silk and cotton threads to make an immensely pleasant-looking saree - it has the crispness of a cotton saree while being easy to manage, thanks to its art silk blend. An interplay of orange, brown and gold and made in the Leheriya style, it is very appealing to the eye. This 5.5 meter saree comes with an unstitched 80 meter blouse piece. Only dry wash this saree.
Florence Women's Georgette Print Printed Saree
This attractive goergette saree is what one needs for a semi formal event. Invited for kitty party and don't know what to wear? Well, pull out one of these and get set to wow your audience. This dark blue saree comes with bold floral and digital prints interlaced to make an interesting look. This saree is available in nine other colours other than blue. It is 5.5 meters in length while the blouse is 0.8 meters long. This saree should only be dry cleaned.
Florence Women's Cotton Saree
Here's another very pretty cotton saree option in blue. The fabric is a blend of art silk and cotton; this saree gives a crisp cotton experience while being relatively easy to manage, thanks to the presence of art silk. It is available in 17 other colour combinations other than blue we have talked about. It is a 6 yards saree and comes with a blouse piece. It should only be dry cleaned.
Florence Art Silk with Blouse Piece Saree
Those of us who like a little drama around us, will love this saree. A bright red one with a dark blue and gold border, this saree is eye catching and attractive. This art silk saree comes in solid colour while the border features a geometric pattern in blue and gold. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece. It should only be dry cleaned.
|Product
|Price
|Florence Women's Lycra Foil Printed Lace Work Saree
|₹1,999
|Florence Cotton With Blouse Piece Saree
|₹1,545
|Florence Women's Georgette Print Printed Saree
|₹1,199
|Florence Women's Cotton Saree
|₹1,500
|Florence Art Silk with Blouse Piece Saree
|₹1,500
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.