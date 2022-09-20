Dhruvi Trendz sarees are all about grace and everyday elegance

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Sarees are eternal; in recent times, they may be have receded to being a more ceremonial wear but its charm remains endless. Thing with a saree is that it has no character of its own and takes on the personality of the wearer. What's more is that a saree can make slim women look sexy and gorgeous and fuller women, slimmer and stunning.
In India, we have a long and varied handloom tradition where sarees where woven mostly in cotton and silk fabrics; however, in more recent times, sarees are getting manufactured in factories and with this change, also comes more experimentation in designs.
One popular brand of sarees is Dhruvi Trendz, whose sarees have a certain formal touch to them and are yet very easy to drape and carry. If you are keen then we have curated a list of such sarees available on Amazon. What's more is all of them made of cotton, silk or are a blend of the two. Do take a look and pick some if you like them. What's more is that most of them are super affordable.
Dhruvi Trendz Women Soft Cotton Silk Banarasi Saree
This is a beautiful Banarasi saree made using cotton and silk fabrics. This saree is 5.5 meters long while the blouse is 0.80 meters in length. This is primarily a green saree with shades of pink and orange. It is available in nine other colour combinations other than the one that has ben profiled here. This saree should only be dry cleaned.
Dhruvi Trendz Soft Cotton & Silk Saree For Women
Here's another charming cotton and silk blend fabric saree. This is also a multiple and solid coloured saree, with yellow being its most primary shade. Its length is 5.5 meters while the blouse is 0.80 meters. The width of this saree is 112 cm. This saree is available in three other colour combination. It can be worn for formal, festival or casual occasions.
DHRUVI TRENDZ Women's Cotton Silk Saree
This is a fully cotton saree. Coloured mustard yellow, this is a wonderful option for daily and casual wear. The makers call this saree “Banarasi” and it is a combination coloured saree with blue and green shades also featuring in it. This is six yard saree and features a blouse piece as well. What's more is that you can easily machine wash this saree.
Dhruvi Trendz Soft Cotton & Silk Saree For Women
Here's a very beautiful cotton and silk blended saree and is a wonderful option for semi formal as well as festive occasions. Some details are as follows - saree length (5.5 meters), length of blouse (0.80 meters), width of saree (112 cm). Since this saree is easy to maintain, it can conveniently be machine washed. It is also available in five other colour combinations.
Dhruvi Trendz Soft Cotton Saree For Women Saree
Another pretty saree from Dhruvi Trendz - a bright yellow saree with shades of green and white. This is a cotton silk saree for women and can be worn for all kinds of formal and casual occasions - wear it for a sangeet ceremony, a birthday party, or a lunch date with college friends and you are sure to stand out. It details include length of 5.5 meters and a blouse, 0.80 meters in length.
|Product
|Price
|Dhruvi Trendz Women Soft Cotton Silk Banarasi Saree
|₹1,999
|Dhruvi Trendz Soft Cotton & Silk Saree
|₹1,999
|DHRUVI TRENDZ Women's Cotton Silk Saree
|₹2,499
|Dhruvi Trendz Soft Cotton & Silk Saree
|₹1,999
|Dhruvi Trendz Soft Cotton Saree
|₹1,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.