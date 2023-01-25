Footwear for women: Get home flats, sneakers and mojris, amp up your collection

A bad pair of footwear can spoil your look. And a good one can elevate like no other. Footwear is an important fashion staple that one must possess in different types. For women, there are so many varieties available. From a pair of pumps, moccasins, flats, sneakers to a sandal - one should have all of them in abundance. It is important for your footwear to match with the vibe of the overall look. Hence, having a lot of options always proves useful and comes handy too. Besides, different occasions also demand you to don different types of footwear. For the workplace, it is best if you throw on a pair of pumps or even sneakers. For a casual outing with your pals, a pair of flat sandals will look chic. A pair of moccasins is an all-season wear that ranks high on both comfort and style quotients.

To help you navigate through many choices, we have curated a list of our favourites in a list below. Scroll on to take a look at them.



Karaddi Women Bellies for Ladies Pumps Girls Wedges Daily Use Collage Office

This pair of pumps is one classy pick that you can wear to your workplace and meetings. It will give one stature and amp up their style quotient. This pair is available in many exciting colour options. You can walk with aplomb and elegance in these pumps and thanks to its amazing comfort factor, you won't have to worry about tripping off.