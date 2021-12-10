Full-sleeve cotton T-shirts for women are wardrobe staple you can't do without

In winters, when one is working out, one tends to start feeling hot as one progresses into the workout session. In such cases, wearing a jacket or sweater does not help. What helps is a cotton T-shirt with long sleeves. It is comfortable to wear and also covers the skin adequately. Besides, it makes for a nice wear when worn paired with jackets, or worn under sweaters.Before buying a T-shirt, women should ensure that the fabric of the apparel is stretchable and breathable too. T-shirts are actually a wardrobe staple and a good basic wear. They are also easy to wash and dry. You can find many full-sleeve T-shirts available online which come in varying styles, prints and fabric.To help make the selection easier for you, we have rounded up a few cotton T-shirts to keep you sorted this winter. They are available in many colour combinations and plain solid colours. Check the list below.1. FLEXIMAA Women's Cotton V Neck Combo T-Shirt Plain

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pack of two cotton V-neck T-shirts for women is available in many different colour combinations. It offers a regular fit, has full sleeves and is comfortable to wear. The fabric is both soft and breathable. So, you do not have to worry about feeling sweaty. You can do your yoga stretches in these Tshirts while keeping yourself adequately covered. It is best-suited to hand wash this piece of garment. 2. STATUS MANTRA Full Sleeves Cotton Tshirt for Women

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are a fan of American sitcom Friends, then this pack of cotton T-shirt is the perfect pick for you. It has a round neck and sports long sleeves. You can choose from a range of colour combinations and take your pick. It offers a regular and a comfortable fit. The fabric feel soft on skin and is also breathable. You can machine wash this piece of garment.3. JUNEBERRY Cotton Full Sleeve Regular Fit T-Shirt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This regular fit cotton T-shirt features multi-coloured sleeves, giving a fun vibe to this piece of garment. It is available in one more colour variant. The fabric is durable and there is a likelihood this t-shirt will last you many seasons. Stretchability and breathability are two aspects of the fabric that make this t-shirt a perfect buy. It is recommended to hand wash this apparel.4. Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Regular T-Shirt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Available in a pack of two, this T-shirt is made from premium quality cotton. It also contains 3% lycra to increase the stretchability of the fabric. You can find many striking colour combinations in this T-shirt. It has a regular fit and has long sleeves. You will feel at ease and comfortable wearing this all day long.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON