Striped shirts for men are timeless and continue to be a fashion staple

You do not have to be a fashionista to admire the ever-lasting charm of striped shirts. They suit all men and have a timeless quality about them. You may not have realized, but there is a likelihood that at any point of time, you must have had at least one striped shirt in your closet. That said, you must also know that just one is not enough; keep adding more and more striped shirts to your wardrobe because they are just perfect to rock on every occasion - be it a wedding, or a board meeting, there is no place where these shirts won't blend in and make a statement.



Striped shirts are almost like a fashion staple. They serve the much-needed dose of fashion inspiration. We have picked some striped shirts for men which are made from durable fabric and are comfortable to wear. The list has shirts for both formal and casual wear.



So, are you ready to check them out? Then scroll down.



1. SHIRT THEORY Blue Striped Cotton Full Sleeves Casual Shirt

B094ZJCC9J

This regular fit and striped shirt is perfect for your everyday wear. It has a cool, languid and an easy breezy vibe to it. The colour of this shirt is the lightest shade of blue with white stripes on it. It comes with a pocket in the front. It is comfortable to wear and the classic striped design never fails to impress. It is recommended to get it dry cleaned after wearing it for the first time, and then subsequently hand wash it.



2. Dennis Lingo Men's Striped Slim Fit Cotton Casual Shirt

B08YNT8YPH

This slim fit, cotton shirt with black and white stripes is timeless. It makes for a great wear when you are in the mood to chill and when you prefer to keep it cool and stylish. It is available in quite a few colours, all of which are very pleasant and soothing. You can machine wash this piece of garment. Also, it comes with the promise that it will not shrink after the first wash. The 100% cotton fabric feels soft on skin and is very durable. You can finish off the look with any western bottomwear whether it be pants, trousers, chinos and so on.



3. DESTINY Men's Digital Printed Stylish Shirts

B0963Z341C

If you are someone who likes a splash of colours, then this shirt is for you. It has stripes of black, white and green, and makes for an uber stylish wear. It has half sleeves, and offers a regular fit. You can machine wash this piece of garment. The fabric is both soft and durable. Also, do no forget to check out other prints and colours in this, as they are all very charming and fashionable.



4. Emani Men's Cotton Full Sleeve Horizontal Striped Shirt

B09JKQF6W7

This cotton striped shirt has full sleeves and is made of 98% cotton and 2% spandex. It comes with locker loop which makes it easy for you to hang it. It sports double yoke at the collar for durability purpose. The horizontal lines give this shirt an interesting appeal. It can be machine washed. Also, it is available in one more colour variant.



