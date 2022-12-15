Handbags for women: Totes to sling bags, have an eclectic mix in your collection

Summary:
You will agree that you can't possibly carry your tote or sling bag everywhere. Right? Different bags for women serve different purposes. While a sling bag is perfect when you’re out and about with your pals, a big tote bag is more suitable when you have more things to carry. An eclectic and enviable collection of handbags can seriously elevate your fashion game. The key to buying a bag for women is to look for the following factors - it should be easy to carry, lightweight, durable and be super stylish. A good bag is like a best friend that can uplift your mood and elevate your overall look too.
We have curated some of the bags from Amazon in our list below. You will find different types of bags that can serve as a buying guide as well. Scroll on to take a look at them and if you like some, add them to your cart right away.
eské Trude - Genuine Leather Tote
This tote bag is made from genuine leather and is available in striking colour options. It is just the bag you need to make a stylish fashion statement. A lightweight bag with decent space inside it, this one can be carried in hand and as a sling bag too. This will complement any look well, in fact spruce it up as well.
Van Heusen Women's Sling Bag
A colourblock sling bag from Van Heusen, this one is a really good pick. It comes with a top handle and adjustable strap for easy handling. It is made from synthetic material and has spacious compartments and pockets. It makes for an excellent gifting option as well. Besides, there are many colour options available in this one.
INOVERA Faux Leather Women Handbags
This hobo bag is made from high-quality vegan leather. It is available in multiple colour options and all of them are striking. A spacious bag, you can carry this to your workplace and or when travelling. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and is shock- and water-resistant as well. It will amp up your look and make for a nice addition to your collection of bags.
Fastrack Women's Mint Green Ruffled Shoulder Bag
This ruffled shoulder bag is stylish and cute. It will just effortlessly amp up your look as easy it is to carry it. Super lightweight and durable, this one is quite a versatile bag. Whether you want to run errands, go shopping, on a movie date or simply out and about with pals, this one is a perfect, everyday pick. Available in Mint green colour, it looks flattering, and how!
The A P Exim Commercials Reusable Jacquard Cotton Boxy Tote Bag
This tote bag is what you need to carry all your essentials and, at the same time, to elevate your look. It is made from jacquard cotton fabric and features a striking print on it. Lightweight, durable and chic, this one will make for a nice addition to your wardrobe. It has a magnet closure and there are many colour options available in it.
