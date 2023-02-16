Kurtas for women under 500 are easy-breezy to wear and lightweight

A kurta is an all-time favourite sartorial option for women. It's amazing how this garment effortlessly brings in the grace and feminine to the fore. One of the go-to comfort wear options for women, a good kurta is one that is made from breathable and lightweight fabric. Besides, one always feels comfortable and at ease in a kurta. There are so many styles and print options that one can explore from. If you're looking for everyday options and don't want to spend too much on a single kurta, then our curated list of kurtas will come in handy.

All of them listed below come under the price tag of ₹500. They promise comfort and look stylish too. You can also find colour options in them. So, what are you waiting for? Add them to your cart now.



Max Women's Printed Straight Kurta

This kurta from Max is a printed one. It comes in straight fit and is made from cotton fabric that is both soft and breathable. You can wear this one on a daily basis as it promises great comfort. It is available in Fuchsia colour. One can throw on a pair of oxidised earrings to round off the look in style.