Ladies shoes under 500: It's time to spruce up your footwear collection

Shoes are a fashion accessory that women wear round the year. Before buying a pair of shoes, two things should be of vital significance. One is the comfort that it provides and the other is how it looks. Whether it is a pair of running shoes, walking shoes or sneakers, there's a variety available in terms of sole and fabric used, colour options available, durability etc. Since it is always a fun idea to upgrade one's collection of footwear, we have rounded up a bunch of them, all different from each other and supremely comfortable to wear.
The listed items come with the promise of durability. In some of them, you will also find colour options. If you're keen on taking a look at options and elevating your everyday footwear collection, then scroll down.
Campu Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes for women will provide you with optimum comfort while running. The material used on the outside is mesh, which allows air and sunlight to pass through. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Besides, you will also get many colour options in this pair of shoes. It is a perfect accessory to round off your look when stepping out for workout sessions.
Do Bhai Running Walking Shoes
This pair of slip-on shoes for women looks super stylish and provides maximum comfort. Its sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material and has a medium shoe width. It has round toes and comes with a lace-up closure. Its upper material is made of synthetic. A lightweight pair of shoes, it is also easy to do the upkeep of the shoes.
Bata Ballet Flat
This pair shoes from Bata brand has a medium shoe width. It has a slip-on closure type and a round toe style. It comes in two colour variants - one with pink and blue and the another with grey and black colours. You will feel supremely comfortable wearing these shoes for long durations. A stylish fashion accessory, you can wear it on a daily basis when heading out with pals, for movie dates, casual outings and so on.
Bella Toes Sneakers Shoes
This pair of sneakers for women ranks high on smartness and style quotient. It has a lace up closure type and a medium shoe width. Its sole is made of rubber material, while the material type used on the outside is faux leather. A comfortable pair of shoes, you can wear with a number of western attire and also some Indian outfits if you know the knack of pulling it off.
Vendoz White Casual Shoes Sneakers
Since white shoes are all the rage, this pair of shoes will make for a stylish addition to your footwear collection. Its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers material and it has a lace-up closure. A chic casual wear, you can wear it on a daily basis to workplace or casual outings to round off the look looking smart and classy. Besides, its outer material is made of faux leather.
