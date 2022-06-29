Lehengas for girls to stay on top of sartorial game By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Lehengas make for a uber beautiful attire for girls.

Talk about lehengas and you will see the eyes of little girls lit up with excitement and joy. A rich traditional Indian wear, a lehenga and choli set is a supremely attractive attire that elevates the look of the person in no time. One gets to experiment a lot with accessories too while rounding off the look in style. From intricate embroidery work, dainty motifs, flare of the lehenga to eye-catching sequin work, all of these things is what makes this apparel so sought after. Besides, girls love to twirl in lehengas, enjoying their diva moment.



Thanks to our diverse culture, festivals are always round the corner. If you're someone who is looking for a pretty lehenga choli attire, then we have some options ready for you in our list below. The best part is most of them come in multiple colour options. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections.





Glossia Fashion Lehenga Choli Set

This fully-stitched set of lehenga, choli and dupatta for girls is all things pretty and bright. It comes in a regular fit and is made of cotton silk and net fabric. A sleeveless attire, it features lovely sequin work on choli and lehenga that lends it a gorgeous and appealing look. Girls will love to twirl in this lehenga, thanks to its rich flare.

Hopscotch Floral Printed Lehengas & Blouses Set

This lehenga set looks mesmerising. It features a lovely floral multicoloured print on the lehenga and dupatta and some dainty design work on choli. Made from cotton fabric, this attire is something that will look good on every girl. Attractive and elegant, girls will find excuses to wear this from time to time. It is super easy to wear and feels comfortable on the skin too.

Fond Fashion Lehenga Choli

This readymade set of lehenga choli has a relaxed fit. It is made from good quality velvet fabric and features great sequin work all over it. Girls will simply dazzle in this stunning attire and are likely to fetch loads of compliments too. Available in red, green and black colour variants, this one cinches the waist and flares out towards the bottom.

Fashion Dream Lehenga Choli

This readymade set of lehenga and choli is made from tabby silk fabric and has lining done from santoon fabric. It is fashionable, dainty and very classy. It comes with an elastic waistband and one shoulder sleeves. Girls will cherish wearing this attire available in red for long. Besides, one can accessorise the look with matching pair of earrings and pendant.

Wommaniya Impex Readymade Lehenga Choli

This set of readymade lehenga choli is made from 100% silk fabric. The inner material used in this attire is good quality cotton. A comfortable to wear lehenga, it has a good mix of colours present in it that makes it look so attractive. The choli has a round neck and the embroidery work on the attire is simply outstanding. It is best suitable to wear on festive occasions, family functions etc.

