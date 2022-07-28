Sign out
Loafers for men are easy to wear and look stylish

  • Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:35 IST

Loafers can be the perfect everyday footwear option for men. Read on to know about more. 

Loafers for men make for a cool footwear option.

Loafers are easy to wear, attractive to look at and a perfect everyday footwear option that every fashionable man should own. The simplicity of design and the elegant appeal of this footwear are the reasons why men own a huge collection of loafers in different colours and styles. When buying them, one must look at a sole that is comfortable and material that is durable. The best part about this pair of footwear is that one can wear it on different occasions and with any kind of an attire. So, whether you're dressed in Indian or western, or going to a pub or a office meeting - you can always round off your look in style with a classy pair of loafers.

There are many options available online. After navigating through a sea of them, we have shortlisted some of them in our list below from the likes of U.S. POLO, Hush Puppies and so on. Take a look.

Hush Puppies Leather Loafers

Stylish to look at and easy to wear, this pair of pull-on leather loafers is an excellent everyday wear option. Men will look smart in this and the best part is these loafers go well with all kinds of attire - be it modern or traditional. Available in three colours, including blue and tan, you are sure to feel spoilt for choice. It is definitely a must buy.

HUSH PUPPIES Men SITTA Blue Leather Loafers-8 (8539008)
55% off
1,574 3,499
Buy now

Rockfield Loafer Shoes
This pair of shoes is made from a sole called polyvinyl chloride. Easy to wear, this footwear with its pull-on closure, comes with a medium shoe width. It will complement well with all types of attire - whether you choose to wear Indian or western. The plus point about this pair of shoes is that it offers high comfort. You can choose from a range of colours it is available in.

ROCKFIELD Men's Synthetic Leather Loafer Shoes for Men's 5560 (Black, Numeric_10)
67% off
999 2,999
Buy now

Big Fox Men's Loafer
This pair of loafers for men comes with a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. A pull-on pair, it has a medium shoe width and has a lining made of premium soft leather. Ranking high on both style and comfort, you will love wearing them. The leather is also breathable, ensuring to keep your feet cool. A durable footwear option, it is available in three colours.

Big Fox Men's Loafer (9, Black)
53% off
712 1,499
Buy now

Alberto Torresi Loafer
This pair of loafers for men comes with a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. It is a pull-on pair of shoes and has a medium shoe width. Comfortable to walk in and attractive to look at, this pair has a snug fit. It is easy to maintain them; to keep them clean and dust-free all you need is a clean cloth to wipe off the dirt from it.

ALBERTO TORRESI Men's Loafer Black
65% off
2,099 5,995
Buy now

U.S. POLO ASSN. Loafer
Available in a chic gray colour, this pair of loafers for men comes with a sole made of polyurethane. It has a medium shoe width and is lightweight too. You will find the brand's logo on the upper side of these shoes. Overall it is a good everyday option, thanks to the comfort this pair provides, durability of the footwear and its style appeal.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Aaron 2.0 Grey Driving Style Loafer-8 UK (2FD20326G)
40% off
1,919.4 3,199
Buy now

Price of loafers for men at a glance:

Loafers for menPrice

Hush Puppies Men Leather Loafers

 1,574.00

Big Fox Men's Loafer

 664.00 -  749.00

ROCKFIELD Synthetic Leather Loafer Shoes 

 2,999.00

ALBERTO TORRESI Loafer

 5,995.0

U.S. POLO ASSN. Loafer

 3,199.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

