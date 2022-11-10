Story Saved
Long coats for women: Fashion staple to keep you warm in winters

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 10, 2022 13:51 IST
Long coats for women are a smart piece of attire that make the wearer look chic and glamorous. They also keep one warm and super comfortable.

Long coats for women are classy and practical garment to wear in winters.

Till a couple of years ago, no one in India really wore long coats. However, with exposure to western culture and movies and with the easy accessibility, long coats have seriously caught on with women. Not only are they fashionable, in many places in northern India where mercury drops to 1 or 2 degree celsius and in the Himalayan regions that witness sub-zero temperatures, these coats can be essentials as well.

When it comes to fashion, this garment has a sophisticated vibe to it. You may be in a pair of everyday jeans and t-shirt or even a tracksuit but the moment you throw on a long coat, it immediately affords a chic on-the-go look. This is a very versatile attire and works very well with all kinds of garments - jeans, trousers, skirts and dresses. We have bunched together a list of such long coats for women from Amazon, which you are sure to like them. Check them out.

Popuppataka Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat

This pea coats for women in classic design is meant to be worn in wintertime in India and will keep you cosy all-day long. This coat has a thick shell outer layer that provides additional warmth. This is a double breasted pea coat that can shield you from strong winds. It comes with a removable belt and adjustable cuffs and can be styled in many different ways.

Popuppataka Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat Winter Mid-Long Trench Coat with Belt Black(4XL)
43% off 2,599 4,599
CURLBIUTY Women Swing Double Breasted Wool Pea Coat Winter

This is a swing long coat, which means that if you were to turn, this coat will swirl ever so gently. It is a flared coat, not straight. This pea coat is a double breasted outerwear with a lapel collar. This mid-long winter coat comes with open side-seam pockets. This swing coat has two hidden pockets, a defined waist, an A-Line silhouette that provides all-day comfort and warmth while keeping it pretty. It is available in red, it looks rather glamorous.

CURLBIUTY Women Swing Double Breasted Pea Coat Winter Long Overcoat Jacket, Red, XX-Large
39% off 15,735 25,999
Popuppataka Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat Winter

Here's another winter long coat, which is less formal than the one listed above. This is a double breasted trench coat which comes with a beige belt. This coat is designed to keep women warm and comfy. It has a thick shell outer layer that provides additional warmth. This is a windproof pea coat with storm flap closure that is designed to keep out the wind and all the dust and particles. It comes with a removable belt and adjustable cuffs.

Popuppataka Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat Winter Mid-Long Trench Coat with Belt Beige(L)
43% off 2,599 4,599
Pro-tex Stylish Full Sleeve Winter Coat for Women

This is a stylish winter long coat. This regular fit is a casual winter wear for women. It has a long slender sleeves that gives this woollen coat a slim fit look. This smart-looking long coat is available in 15 different solid and self printed colours. This is warm and comfortable to wear and feels good on the skin. This is a must-have attire. 

Pro-tex Stylish Full Sleeve Winter Coat for Women Fawn XXL
71% off 3,589 12,459
Wantdo Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat Winter

Here's a long coat with a vintage design and cut. It is bound to remind you of the early 20th century Europe and England. This is also a double breasted pea coat, especially meant for winter. It also is a mid-long trench coat with belt. This double breasted pea coat that can used to shield oneself from strong winds. It has a removable belt and adjustable cuffs.

Wantdo Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat Winter Mid-Long Trench Coat with Belt, Navy, Large
43% off 14,834 25,999
Price of long coat for women at a glance:

