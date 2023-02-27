Max western wear for women: Ranks high on comfort and elegance

Summary:
When it comes to everyday dresses, we all look for ones that rank high on simplicity, comfort and elegant quotients. A simple dress with a flattering fit can amp up the look of women from varying age groups in an effortless manner. Whether you're heading to the office or fetching up with pals at a reunion, a nice dress can do the trick. Fit is another important factor that one must look into before making a buying decision. A garment’s fit type can have a significant bearing on the overall appearance after all. Since summer is here, this is the time you must introduce some chic dresses to your collection that you can wear to your workplace, brunch dates, movie dates and so on.
We have curated some options for you in our list below. They are from Max brand and will best meet the requirements of most modern women of today from different age groups. Scroll down to take a look at our selections.
Max Women Dress
A chic maxi dress with floral print on it, this one will definitely be a welcome addition to your wardrobe. It is made from rayon material and is available in a relaxed fit. The colour of the attire is Crimson. It has a round neck and comes with a belt too to cinch the waist. Perfect to wear on casual outings, this dress is comfortable and easy breezy to slip into.
Max Women's Embroidered A-Line Ethnic Dress
This dress has an ethnic touch to it and this is why it has that extra appeal to it. It is made from rayon material and is super skin-friendly. One can see beautiful embroidery work featured on the top of the dress. It has thin straps and a round neckline. There are many striking colour options as well available in this one. It allows air to pass through and this is why it will easily become your go-to sartorial wear in the summer season.
Max Women's Checked Collared Tunic
This tunic from Max features a checkered print on it. It comes with a collar and is available in light pink colour. Made from 100% cotton material, it is both soft and breathable. There is also black colour option available in this one. It will look smart on women from different age groups and can be paired with a number of bottom wear options like a pair of wide leg jeans, a pair of trousers or chinos.
Max Women's Embroidered Tie-Up Neck Casual Top
This casual top for women comes in regular fit and features some lovely embroidery work on it in white colour. The top comes in pink and blue colours and has a nice appeal to it overall. Made from 100% cotton fabric, women will find this top as super comfortable to wear. It is a simple and graceful sartorial pick that women can wear in daily wear to effortlessly elevate their look.
Max Women's Printed V-Neck A-line Dress
This A-line dress for women has a V neckline. It is made from 100% polyester material. One can also find striking colour options available in this one - black, maroon, light blue and ivory. The flattering fit of the dress stands out. Perfect for casual wear, women from varying age groups will be tempted to dress up in these.
|Product
|Price
|Max Women Printed A-line Dress (MDDRS2408_Crimson_S)
|₹ 719
|Max Women Embroidered Sleeveless A-line Dress (IMGEMBDRS2428_Natural_L)
|₹ 809
|Max Women's Regular Tunics (ROSSE2DP_Light Pink 3XL)
|₹ 1,099
|Max Women's Top(PEMB2510_Blue 3XL)
|₹ 1,099
|Max Women Women Polka Dot Print V-Neck A-line Dress (SR2426IMGBLACK_L)
|₹ 1,169
