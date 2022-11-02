Mittens for women keep palms warm in winters while being practical and stylish

Summary:
Do you live in northern parts of India? Is your office very cold, thanks to powerful central air conditioning even in mild winters? If the answer is in the affirmative, it is time to invest in a pair of mittens. What are mittens? Well, these are gloves but they are warmer than regular ones. The good thing about mittens is that they come in a number of different designs. You can get ones that fully cover the palms, there are others that keep the palms covered but come with separate finger openings. Some of them reach the wrist while others go well beyond them. If you are in a profile where you have to type on laptops and desktops, then opting for mittens that do not cover the half of the fingers would serve the purpose.
If we have convinced you about the efficacy of these mittens, then we would also like to inform that you can pick them up at very reasonable price from Amazon. You can check on the design, size, fit and have them delivered at your doorstep. For your convenience, we have made a selection that you must definitely take a look at before buying them. See here to know more.
Zeki Women's Hemp Flower Knitted Fingerless Long Gloves
This is a beautiful winter wear gloves that feel soft on the palms while keeping it stylish. If you are an office goer, then this is an ideal pair of warm gloves as it covers much of the palm but keeps the fingers free. This way, you can still function conveniently. It is available in black colour and is rather easy to maintain. You can wash is a mild detergent.
2-4 Pairs Women Knit Fingerless Mittens
This charming pair of mittens is available in a set of two. Both come in different shades of grey. These are fingerless mitten and include a thumbhole. All the fingers are out in the open and call easily be used for typing or any such similar work. They feature very pretty-looking hand crochet design. They are made using warm, soft and skin-friendly material.
Krystle Touch Screen Winter Gloves Warm Touchscreen Woolen Mittens
This attractive-looking pair of mittens is available is four colours - black, brown, grey and maroon. This pair is soft to touch with a thick-fleeced liner. These cute and warm mitten are ideal for women and girls. These winter gloves come with touch screen fingers (keep your fingers from freezing while one brushes the snow off your windscreen). These can be practical and thoughtful gift for your mothers or your friends.
AlexVyan Women Wrist Covered Finger Rabbit Fur Gloves/Mittens
This is a rather glamorous-looking pair of mittens. It is available in three attractive colours - black, grey and red. This is a warm pair of mittens and has covered finger rabbit fur. This is made using windproof wool. So you get a both fur and wool in one wear. One should only dry clean it.
Bold N Elegant Cute Paw Fuzzy Fur Fingerless Gloves Cum Mittens
This pair of pretty mittens is available in two colours - grey and pink. It is made using fur, acrylic wool and Cashmere. One size fits most people and hence it is a free style. It adds sophistication to one's look. Cute paw pattern convertible mitts provides style while keeping you cosy and warm in winters.
|Product
|Price
|Zeki Women's Hemp Flower Knitted Fingerless Long Gloves
|₹899.00
|2-4 Pairs Women Knit Fingerless Mittens
|₹4,999.00
|Krystle Touch Screen Winter Gloves Warm Touchscreen Woolen Mittens
|₹599.00
|AlexVyan Women Wrist Covered Finger Rabbit Fur Gloves/Mittens
|₹899.00
|Bold N Elegant Cute Paw Fuzzy Fur Fingerless Gloves Cum Mittens
|₹1,299.00
