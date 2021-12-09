A pair of gloves goes a long way in protecting hands from frosty winter chill

Nobody likes the sight of hands with dry and cracked skin. However, the frosty winter chill can do that to your skin if it is not adequately protected. Therefore, the need for gloves as an essential winterwear.

However, wearing gloves has a flip side too. Many find it difficult to operate devices with them on. If that is also your belief, then it is time to change that notion now. These days you get gloves which allow you to operate touchscreen devices effortlessly.



You do not have to worry about your palms getting sweaty as long as you have a pair of gloves with a good and breathable fabric. You can now go cycling, trekking or play any sport wearing a pair of gloves without a care in the world and still feel warm.



Below we have rounded up a few pair of gloves which prove to be of great utility. Take a look.



1. Handcuffs Unisex Gloves

B09JNT2Q61

This pair of black gloves made from synthetic material fit amazingly well and gives complete protection to your hands. It is made from a combination of neoprene, lycra, elasticated mesh fabric and microfiber. The professional touchscreen technology allows you to operate such devices seamlessly. Besides, it keeps your hands warm and is best-suited when you go for cycling, biking or trekking.



2. ZaySoo Winter Warm, TouchScreen Thermal Woolen Gloves

B09JNT2Q61

This pair of thermal woollen gloves is unisex. The fabric feels soft and keeps one adequately warm. It is also touchscreen sensitive, which means you can operate all touchscreen devices with ease. The fabric is also breathable. Therefore, you will not have to deal with the problem of sweaty hands. It fits well and is stretchable too.



3. Right Choice Stylish Genuine Leather Winter Gloves

B07LFL9QQP

This pair of stylish leather gloves for women is love at first sight. It serves the dual purpose of keeping one's hands warm and, at the same, helps in making a fashion statement on the move. It looks classy and elegant, and can be worn to parties, or formal outings to look the best.



4. Livinguard STREET Gloves Men

B08TX2GM3Q

This pair of gloves is made from 95% cotton and 5% elastene. With this on, you can operate any touchscreen device without any hassle. It offers ultimate anti-microbial protection and keep one's hands safe from all kinds of germs. It is easy to wear and the fabric is breathable. It is also stain repellent and can be washed up to 30 times. Both adults and kids can wear this pair of gloves.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON