On Women's Day, gift yourself rose gold-plated bracelets, see options on Amazon

It is always a good time to give yourself a gift and if it happens to be a special day like International Women's Day, then it definitely makes sense. If you agree then indulge yourself by gifting yourself a stylish rose gold-plated bracelets.

Giving gifts or receiving gifts can instantly elevate one's mood. The feel-good factor that it brings can help tide over stressful times and spread positivity. If there is no one to gift you one, then don't hold back. Go ahead and pick a piece of jewellery for yourself.

If we have convinced you to do so, then exploring Amazon would be a great idea. There are a number of jewellery items to choose from. Rose gold bracelets look graceful and stunning. These bracelets come with a coating of rose gold and are hence very affordable. Despite being imitation jewellery, they look rich and fashionable. Many of them are available with gemstones embedded in them, stones include Swiss zircons, crystals and Austrian Rhinestones. Take a look at a list we have curated for you.

B07TKXWLFZ

This is a piece of fashion jewellery. The gemstone used here is moonstone. This is ideal for party, Valentines Day celebration or a wedding. This jewellery is best-suited for gifting and for personal use; you can combine it with matching dress and rock the look. It is plated with high-quality polish for long-lasting finish. It is nickel-free and lead-free and that makes it skin friendly. The plating is non-allergic. A word of caution - avoid any contact with oils and don't spray perfumes directly on them. This will cause the jewellery to fade, discolour, or even ruin them completely.

B091MK45DB

This bracelet has been made using rose gold-plated crystals and is ideal for women and girls. Used in it are high quality imported Austrian crystals. It also has five-layer plating for greater durability. It is nickel- and lead-free and also anti-allergic. It can be worn on any occasion.

B07NVBCKX8

This bracelet has been made using a metal alloy and has rose gold plating on it. High quality Austrian crystals are embedded on it. Its flower design gives it an extra attractive edge. This piece of jewellery is ideal for casual outings, college, party or as office wear.

B07NPWP1Q6

This stylish 18K rose gold-plated crystal bracelet is ideal for women and girls. It uses high quality imported Austrian crystals and has five layers of rose gold plating. This product too is free of nickel and lead, is anti allergic and hence causes no harm to the skin. It is perfect as a gift.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON