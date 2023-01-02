Purses for men should be compact, have enough space for cards, cash and coins

For men, accessories like belts and purses are fashion essentials they can't do without. A purse would easily score over a belt in the utility quotient. From keeping currency notes, coins to cards, there is no substitute for a purse. The more popular word used for purse is of course a wallet. While no one disputes the utility of purses for men, these wallets are also ultimate fashion accessories for them.

While in the past, most purses were available in leather, today there is much variety in relation to the material used in their making. If you have been looking to replace your old purse and are in the mood to buy a new one, Amazon should be a good place to begin your search. Not only will you get a lot of options, you will see that they are being offered at very decent prices as well.

We have put together a list of such purses for men and think you should take a look at them as well. Some of them are from well known brands like Lavie, others are from relatively lesser known ones. Check them out here.

Lavie Sport Chief Classic Line Men's Wallet | Purse for Men

Lavie has become a rather visible brand in India in women's handbag segment but they have quite a impressive collection in men's segment too. This purse could serve the purpose. Made of faux leather, it is available in three colours - brown, black and navy. Its special features include two secret compartments and a coin pocket. It is compact and super handy too.