Siddhant Chaturvedi rekindles our love for leather shoes. See top picks

A pair leather brown shoe is always a delight to own and wear. It has a unique appeal and makes for a classic statement wear. Recently, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was snapped wearing a gorgeous pair of brown leather shoe with a pointed toe. They not only looked good, but also complemented well with his attire. A pair of leather shoes can be worn on any occasion. It is available in varying shoe width size, colours and toe style. So, depending on what you feel most comfortable in, you can pick the one best-suited for you. The one thing that you must bear in mind before making the purchase is that the material used in the making of the shoe should be breathable and durable. To help make the selection easier for you, we have rounded up a few picks that are likely to delight you too. Scroll down to check out our favourites. 1. Red Tape Men's Leather Formal Shoes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sole of this pair of shoes is made of leather and so is the outer material. It has a pointed toe and is easy to wear. Its teak colour looks stunning. Its closure style is slip on and it has a regular shoe width. It comes with 90 days warranty against manufacturing defects. 2. Lee Cooper Men's Lc1474etan Leather Formal Shoes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of leather shoes is best suited to be worn on formal occasions. It is made of premium and durable leather. Its sole is made from polyurethane material and the top is rounded. It is available in three striking colours namely tan, brown and black. You can also get to enjoy 30 days warranty from the manufacturer. 3. Allen Cooper Brown Casual Loafers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sole of this pair of shoes is made from thermoplastic elastomers. It looks stunning and is a quality wear. The shoe width is medium and it is easy to wear. You can wear it on casual occasions. It can even be worn as an everyday wear. 4. LOUIS STITCH Men Shoes Brown Italian Leather Formal Slip ons Without Lace Shoes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sole of this pair of shoes is made of thermo rubber and its width is medium. The upper material is made from top-grain ultra high quality and soft genuine leather. The material is breathable and you will find padded cushioning inside the shoe which makes it an extremely comfortable and convenient wear. This pair is likely to last you many seasons, as it is durable and made from fine material. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON