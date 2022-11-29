Sweatpants for women are comfortable, uber cool and stylish

Summary:
Call them trackpants, joggers or sweatpants, these lowers are an eternal favourite with both men and women. For this discussion, we are picking sweatpants for women. These are among the most comfortable lowers and can be worn for all kinds of casual occasions.
What's more is that these casual athleisure wear can easily be worn with t-shirts in summers and with sweatshirts in the winter months. Nearly most of them are made from cotton, cotton blend or polyester. And, hence, they are easily to maintain.
The good news is that these are easily available online. Amazon is a great place to pick them up from. We have put together a list of such sweatpants for women. We can assure you that you will find them comfortable, which is why you should definitely add them to your cart. Take a look.
Puma Women's Regular Fit Cotton Blend Sweatpants
This pair of sweatpants is available in eight different colours. This is a knitted pants which one can get in regular fit. The fabric it is made from is cotton blend. They have elastic at the waist and the ankle. You can get these sweatpants in many colours like solid black and other interesting colour combinations like Green Gables, Poppy Red, Puma White Heather and Ivory Glow. This pair of sweatpants is available at 36% off.
Max Women Sweatpants
This is a regular-fit sweatpant for women. This pair is available in light blue colour. It has been made using 100% cotton fabric and, therefore, is very comfortable to wear over long durations. It can easily be machine washed. It has an elastic waistband and comes with a drawstrings closure. It is ideal as sports athleisure wear.
Max Women Sweatpants
This is a pair of sweatpants that can be used as home wear. This is a regular-fit sweatpant, which can easily be machine washed as it is made of cotton poly (a blend of natural cotton and synthetic polyester). It is available in 'Grey Melange' colour and comes with an elastic waistband and has drawstrings closure. It has five other colour variants and is available at 9% discount.
Max Women Sweatpants
This is another pair of regular-fit sweatpants and is very comfortable to wear. It is made of 100% cotton and very easy to maintain. It is available in 11 different solid colours. You can expect colours with like pink, Apricot, black, Melange, light green, Olive Green, brown and grey. It is a fuss-free garment and can be machine washed.
Max Women Sweatpants
This is a pair of sweatpants that is available in two solid colours - Grey Melange and Apricot. The one profiled in this copy is in the former colour. It is a regular-fit pair of pants and is made of poly cotton. It has elastic in the waistline and has a drawstring closure. It has elastic in the ankles too. It can be easily machine washed. Wear it with a t-shirt or with a sweater.
