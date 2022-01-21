These handbags are likely to delight and tempt you. Check our top picks

A handbag is an accessory that is dearest to all women and one that women like to have a collection of. The more the number of handbags in one's closet, the merrier the women will be. A handbag is indeed of utility but it also makes a style statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are many types of handbags available in the market. For instance, we have tote bags, hobo bags, satchels and cross body. In this article, we are going to put the spotlight on tote and hobo bags. They are frequently used and make for everyday accessory. One thing that a handbag should have is ample space and pockets. It helps compartmentalize things and makes things more convenient. We have rounded up a few handbag options in the list below which are likely to delight you. All the bags are super comfortable to carry and durable. So, scroll through the list below and take your pick.

1. CAPRESE Women's Handbag (Dusty Pink)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dusty pink colour of this bag is what makes it so appealing. This bag is made from faux leather. It has one main compartment in which you will find a zipper pocket and two slip pockets. Besides, it also has a pocket in the bag with a zipper. You can stock your belongings easily into this handbag which offers a lot of of space. Plus, it is super easy to carry and is durable too.

2. CATHY LONDON Women's Handbag

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This brown-coloured handbag comes with a single zipper and looks fashionable. It features one main compartment, one interior zipper slot pocket and two interior open slot pocket. You can comfortably stock all your everyday essentials and more in this bag. Its outer material is made from faux vegan leather and its interior has a durable fabric lining. The best part is it can carried as a tote bag, sachel, cross body and shoulder bag. 3. Diana Korr Women's Handbag

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This beige-coloured handbag makes for an elegant pick. It is made from faux leather and comes with a zip closure. It features one main compartment and four pockets to compartmentalize your belongings neatly. Easy and convenient to carry, you can carry this handbag to your workplace everyday. It is durable and is likely to be your companion for many seasons. 4. High Touch Leather Floral Flower Women's Handbag

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The outer material of this bag is made from full-grain genuine leather and the inner one is made from satin lining. It features two main zipper compartments, two compartments on the side with a magnetic lock and two slip pockets, allowing you to compartmentalize your belongings in a convenient fashion. It is slightly unique in design and is available in four striking colour variants. 5. Golden Hand Bag

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This golden hand bag looks chic and trendy. It is made from a blend of handwoven and crochet design and makes for a perfect pick for everyday use. It is spacious and can carry your everyday essentials with ease. Convenient to carry, this bag spells elegance and style. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON