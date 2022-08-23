Trimmer for men: A utility device that can work well in styling beard as well

Summary:
In the good old days of our grandfathers, a visit to a barber shop or a daily visit by the barber was a routine to do one's shave. With changing times, the barber gave way to a shaving kit. The job was now done at home without a person's intervention. By the time, our younger brothers and husband's turn came, electric shavers and trimmers had made entry.
The convenience of a device like a trimmer is that not only does it trim the beard, one can easily use it to style it as well. Just in case, some are unclear, a trimmer does what the name suggests - it trims the beard. This is particularly useful for those people who keep a stubble. While it will not cut the hair from the root, it will definitely make each hair strand short.
Now, there are a number of products in the market that claim to do just that. But, if you are a beginner, it can get very confusing. If you are regular user, it is time to explore new products in the market. We have curated a list, which we think, you will find immensely useful. Do take a look.
MI Cordless Beard Trimmer 1C
This trimmer comes with self-sharpening stainless steel blades. It has as many as 20 length settings with 0.5mm precision. It comes with a powerful battery with up to 60 minutes of cordless usage. It also has two hours of charge time. This trimmer has a perfect grip and is easy to use. It is a very efficient device and one that all men with stubble must keep.
VEGA Power Series P3 Beard Trimmer
This battery-powered trimmer has blades made using titanium and comes with no less than 40 length settings. It has two comb attachments. This trimmer has a runtime of 160 minutes and a charge time of 90 minutes. One can use it with a cord or without one as well. Now, trimming your beard is super convenient, thanks to this product.
Zebronics ZEB-HT102 Cordless/Cord Use Trimmer
This trimmer comes with sharp stainless steel blades and gives a skin friendly experience. The makers say that before one uses it for the first time, it is always good to charge it for 60 minutes. It can be used with a cord and without one too - it has a trimming range of 0.5mm to 6mm. It gives up to 120 minutes of cordless usage with USB fast charge.
MI Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2
This trimmer is powered by 0.5 mm precision trimming technique. It has 40 length settings and is equipped with self-sharpening stainless steel blades. It comes with IPX7 Rating with a fully washable body. It has type C charging port with LED screen display. It needs two hours of charge for 90 mins of runtime. It can be used not only by men but by women and boys as well.
Syska HT200 PRO Beard Pro Cordless Rechargeable Trimmer
This trimmer comes with up to 45 minutes of cordless use after six hours charging. Its 10mm cutting length settings offer one the freedom to look different every day. It has a lightweight and compact design - since it is made using very lightweight material it is easy to carry around. It has an ergonomic design which gives better grip. It comes with a USB charging facility, which makes it easy to get the trimmer fully charged using a USB cable.
|Product
|Price
|MI Cordless Beard Trimmer 1C
|₹1,199.00
|VEGA Power Series P3 Beard Trimmer
|₹1,299.00
|Zebronics ZEB-HT102 Cordless/Cord Use Trimmer
|₹1,799.00
|MI Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2
|₹3,499.00
|Syska HT200 PRO Beard Pro Cordless Rechargeable Trimmer
|₹999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.