T-shirts for men: Everyday wear options that promise comfort and look cool

T-shirts are indeed the wardrobe staple throughout the year. The comfort quotient of the garment is such that men always want to slip into one as soon as they get back home from the office. This is something that everyone will resonate with. One must have a good and wide collection of t-shirts to simply not get bored of wearing the same set. Besides, one can even make a cool fashion statement with just the choice of their t-shirt. You just need the right one to be able to do that.
There are different necklines, fabric, prints available in t-shirts. To have an eclectic mix of t-shirts in one's wardrobe is always a good idea. You can find many options on Snapdeal at decent prices. They look smart, promise comfort, are made from top quality materials and also have flattering fit types. Scroll on to take a look at our selections for you.
Santonio - Grey Cotton Regular Fit Men's T-Shirt ( Pack of 1 )
This t-shirt for men has a henley neckline. It is made from 100% cotton fabric that is both soft and breathable. Available in grey colour, this one comes with buttons in the front. It comes in regular fit and makes for a perfect everyday wear option. It has full sleeves and is perfect for the weather in the north of India.
Red Chief - Grey Cotton Blend Regular Fit Men's Polo T Shirt ( Pack of 1 )
This t-shirt is available in grey colour and comes with a collar. It features white horizontal stripes on it. Made from cotton blend fabric, one will feel comfortable in this one, as the material is both breathable and lightweight. It has half sleeves and is available in regular fit. It will look nice on men from different age groups.
Huetrap Cotton Black Printed T-Shirt Single Pack
This colourblock t-shirt is available in black and pink colour combination. The fit of the garment is amazing and so is the style appeal. It has a V neckline and is made from good quality cotton fabric that ensures one feels super comfortable in it. It has full sleeves and features the brand name in the front as well.
Xmex - Red Cotton Blend Regular Fit Men's Polo T Shirt ( Pack of 1 )
You will love this t-shirt as the colourful stripes on it stand out. Available in two colour options - red and sky blue - this one is available in regular fit and is made from cotton blend fabric. One can wear this one all year round. It enhances the style quotient as well as ensures the person feels at ease and comfortable wearing this.
FURO - Wine Polyester Regular Fit Men's Polo T Shirt ( Pack of 1 )
This polo t-shirt for men is made from polyester fabric and comes in regular fit. Available in wine colour, this one is an easy-breezy, comfort wear option that is a must in every man’s wardrobe. It has half sleeves and features the brand’s name in the front. Men wearing this apparel will indeed look smart and sharp.
