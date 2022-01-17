Waist bags look chic and fashionable. Take inspiration from actor Huma Qureshi

Waist bags are a popular choice, especially among those who are always on the move, or those who love going for outdoor activities. They are one of the most comfortable bags to carry, as they provide one with the hands-free experience. And, don’t be fooled by the size of these bags. Take our word and know that a lot can be packed in these bags. They are spacious and can carry all your belongings in a safe and secure fashion.

Some of these bags are water repellant too, which means they can easily last you for many seasons. Besides, they lend a cool and fun edge to the person carrying them. A utility and fashion wear, it is increasingly becoming a must-have fashion accessory. Recently, actor Huma Qureshi was seen carrying one at the airport.

Do you have one of these waist bags? If not, then scroll through our list below and check out our top picks.1. GoTrippin Polyester Waist Bag

This spacious waist bag comes with multiple zipper pockets. It is made up of water-resistant polyester material and makes for a great pick to carry all your belongings comfortably. Its strap can be adjusted to whatever length you require. Besides, the back pocket of this bag has a waterproof inner lining and waterproof zipper. So, you can carry your passport, mobile phone, documents and money without worrying about unfavorable climatic conditions ruining your essentials.

2. GUSTAVE® Fanny Pack Waist Women Bum Bag

This waist bag is perfect for those who want a respite from monochrome bags. It sports a funky design and is available in three colour variants. It is made of premium quality 600D nylon and a zipper that is durable, water and scratch resistant. It is a stylish bag which is spacious too. You can carry it with you when going out for outdoor activities, or when going out on a casual outing. It is lightweight and can be carried it in a multiple ways.

3. HASTHIP® Waist Bag Ladies Outdoor Sports Lightweight Waist Bag

The fabric of this stunning bag is PU (polyurethane leather) leather. It is durable, water repellant and lightweight. Given that the lining is wear-resistant polyester, remain assured that the bag will look as good as new even years later. The zipper of this bag has been electroplated, which is wear-resistant and anti-oxidation. Besides, the straps of the bag are adjustable. So, you can adjust them to the desired length according to your body.

4. PALAY® Waist Bag

The material of this bag is made from durable PU leather. It is water repellant and easy to carry. Thanks to the lining of this bag which is made of water-resistant polyester, its colour won’t fade away. It is available in two colour variants and looks chic. It comes with a zipper, which is of premium quality and runs very smoothly. Besides, the strap of this bag is adjustable too. A cool pick to carry all your essentials, this bag is also lightweight. Therefore, you can carry it when heading out for adventure activities.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

