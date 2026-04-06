Why choker sets are the hottest jewellery trend for women right now: 7 attractive picks for a traditional look

One of the biggest problems I face is picking the right neckpiece for my Indian wear. But after trying and testing almost every variety of neckpiece, I find nothing works as seamlessly as a choker set. These go best with sweetheart or deep V-necklines. Sitting snugly around the neck, choker sets enhance both traditional and modern outfits. From heavy gold and kundan designs for weddings to lightweight pearl and minimal styles for everyday wear, chokers can be paired with sarees, lehengas, dresses, and fusion outfits, making them a must-have accessory. With innovative designs using oxidised metals, beads, and stones, there is a wide variety of choker sets available online. Choker sets to amplify your ethnic appeal (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Whether you prefer a statement piece or a subtle design, a choker set can effortlessly elevate your overall look. I have curated this HT Shop Now shortlist with some of the most attractive picks on Myntra. 7 choker sets you need to buy

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Upgrade your festive wardrobe with this striking gold-plated and maroon Kundan choker set. The entire set consists of a necklace, earring, maaang tikka and nose ring. This choker set is perfect for bridal wear as well. Styling Tip: Pair it with silk sarees or embroidered lehengas for a regal look. Keep your neckline minimal and opt for a sleek bun or soft curls to highlight the detailing. Add matching bangles and a bold lip to complete your occasion-ready styling effortlessly.

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Make a statement with this 24K gold-plated Pachi Kundan choker set that consists of a necklace and a pair of earrings. This gold-plated choker necklace has white and pink Kundan stone-studded and pearl-beaded details, secured with a drawstring closure. Its detailed craftsmanship and luminous finish make it ideal for weddings and festive celebrations. Styling Tip: Style it with deep neck blouses or off-shoulder outfits to let the choker stand out. Opt for dewy makeup and a sleek hairstyle to enhance its rich, traditional appeal.

Add a romantic touch to your jewellery collection with this rose gold-plated Kundan choker necklace. Its soft hue and delicate detailing create a graceful, contemporary look perfect for both festive and evening wear. This rose gold-plated jewellery set consists of a necklace, maang tikka, and earrings, made from brass. Styling Tip: Pair it with pastel outfits or fusion ensembles for a chic vibe. Keep your makeup fresh with rosy tones and style your hair in loose waves or a low bun to complement the necklace’s feminine elegance effortlessly.

Shine bright with this gold-plated choker set adorned with sparkling cubic zirconia stones. Made from copper, this jewellery set consists of a necklace and earrings. Designed for modern elegance, it adds a glamorous touch to any outfit, from ethnic to Indo-western styles. Styling Tip: Pair it with sleek gowns or minimalist sarees for a refined look. Keep your accessories understated and let the choker take centre stage. Style your hair in a high ponytail or neat bun, and opt for bold eye makeup to enhance its brilliance.

Embrace feminine charm with this floral-inspired Kundan and pearl-studded choker jewellery set. This gold-plated, sea green stone-studded necklace set comes with earrings, secured with a drawstring closure. Its delicate design and pearl accents make it perfect for daytime weddings and festive occasions. Styling Tip: Pair it with light-colored lehengas or Anarkalis for an elegant look. Style with soft curls or a braided hairstyle to enhance the romantic vibe. Choose subtle makeup with highlighted cheeks and nude lips to keep the overall appearance graceful and balanced.

Celebrate tradition with this temple-inspired choker set featuring Laxmi and peacock motifs. Crafted with intricate Kundan work and bead detailing, it exudes cultural richness and grandeur. This gold-plated choker necklace has red and green kundan-studded and beaded details. The set comes with a pair of matching drop earrings as well. Styling Tip: Pair it with Kanjeevaram sarees or bridal ensembles for a classic look. Style your hair in a traditional bun adorned with flowers to complement the theme. Add statement earrings and bold makeup with defined eyes to enhance its regal and festive appeal.