Winter dresses for women: Throw them on to spruce up everyday look

Published on Jan 02, 2023





Your winter wardrobe can be as interesting and exciting as you may want. Sweaters, jackets, overcoats are needed and must-haves in your closet, no one disputes that. You also need to be a bit glamorous and, at the same time, be in comfortable dresses to beat the winter blues. There are many winter dresses for women available on Amazon that will make for nice additions to your collection. They look inviting, courtesy their flattering fits and the warmth factor that they provide. You can wear a pair of heels, boots, sneakers with these dresses to complete the look. An overcoat as an outerwear on these dresses will further enhance the look and ensure you're warm and cosy. We have curated a list of some of winter dresses for women that we believe will amp up their style. They are comfortable and easy to slip into as well. Scroll on to take a look at our options.



Knotty Needles Women Winter Pullover Bodycon Turtle Neck Dress

Who said that you can wear dresses only in summer and spring? This bodycon dress is made from cotton fabric and is designed to keep you warm and feel stylish. It has a turtleneck, a flattering fit and amazing colour options. Whether you’re going on a weekend outing or simply lounging around at home, this one will make for an inviting option.

ForeMode Women Swing Double Breasted Wool Pea Coat with Belt Buckle

This peacoat will make for stunning outerwear. What one can vouch for is that in this, women will feel warm, protected and supremely comfortable. You can wear this to high teas, brunch dates, family gatherings and even to your workplace. An elegant and classy garment, this one has a collared neckline. It is made from the blend of cotton and polyester fabrics.

global desi Women's Polyester A-Line Regular Length Dress

This A-line dress is made from polyester material. It has a turtleneck and is available in flattering Olive colour. It is soft, comfortable and very easy to slip into. You will feel warm in this one and stylish too. Throw on a pair of heels or sneakers or boots to round off the look in style. This one is perfect to wear for that Sunday brunch with your bae.

Zigo Tunic Dresses Bodycon Sweater Dress

This tunic dress is inviting, for it will keep you warm and snug. The fit of this dress is flattering and it comes with pockets in the front. It is made from hair wool material and is soft to touch and comfortable too. There are two colour options in this one - dark grey and light grey. A chic apparel, wear it to keep winter blues at bay.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Dress

This dress is comfortable, alluring and oh-so-easy-breezy! It is made from acrylic material and is super soft to touch. The quality of the material is really good and is durable too. There are three striking colour options available in this one. You can throw on a pair of thigh high boots to complete the look. This one will amp up your look effortlessly.

Price of winter dresses for women at a glance:

Winter dresses for women Price Knotty Needles Women Winter Pullover Bodycon Turtle Neck Dress ₹ 3,000 global desi Women's Polyester A-Line Regular Length Dress ₹ 2,073 - ₹ 3,499 ForeMode Women Swing Double Breasted Wool Pea Coat ₹ 16,282 - ₹ 16,352 Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Dress ₹ 2,999 Zigo Tunic Dresses for Women Winter Long Sleeve Knitted Bodycon Sweater Dress ₹ 2,330