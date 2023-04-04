5 best charcoal soaps for deep cleansing of skin

Charcoal soap helps remove impurities from skin effectively.

Charcoal soap is what you need to elevate the bathing experience and make it more enriching. Made with the goodness of activated charcoal, this soap has numerous benefits to offer for the skin. It helps in absorbing excess oil and impurities from the skin, making it a great choice for those with oily or acne-prone skin. The activated charcoal present in these soaps also help in unclogging pores, leaving skin feeling fresh and clean. These soaps are also known for their exfoliating properties. The soaps also remove dead skin cells, leaving skin soft, smooth and bright. The soaps also have a cooling effect on skin.



We have prepared a list of charcoal soaps for our readers. They are devoid of chemicals like paraben, sulphate and SLS. Take a look at our selections. Add them to your cart for supple and smooth skin.



Mamaearth Charcoal Nourishing Soap With Charcoal and Mint for Deep Cleansing - 5x75g

This soap contains Charcoal and Mint. It is best for deep cleansing skin and has a cooling effect on skin. It also makes skin smooth and supple. The charcoal present in it unclogs the pores and removes impurities, leaving skin fresh and clean. Dermatologically tested, this one is devoid of sulphate, paraben, SLS and mineral oil. It is suitable for all skin types.

Golden Treez Charcoal Bath Soap

This handmade and natural charcoal soap is an ayurvedic formulation and is free from chemicals like SLS and paraben. It is gentle on skin and ensures in keeping it hydrated and moisturized. Gentle in nature, it is best to maintain the pH balance of skin. It also rejuvenates skin from within and clears it of blemishes. It boosts the overall quality of skin.

HK Charcoal Bath Soap

This soap is suitable for all skin types. A pleasant smell of charcoal emanates from it. Free from paraben, this one is handmade with love and helps in deep cleansing skin of all impurities. It absorbs dirt, pollution and excess oil and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. It is made using activated charcoal, glycerine and cocoa butter. It offers long lasting protection against odour.

Yardley London Gentleman Classic Activated Charcoal Soap

This set of four soaps is made using the goodness of activated charcoal. It is formulated to deep cleanse the skin of all impurities, dirt and oil. It produces a rich lather and has a nice fragrance. It will leave your skin feeling squeaky clean and clear.it can be used by both men and women.