Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Maybelline products: Get up to 67% off

Not all women are into makeup in a big way but many women can't resist the attraction of owning a range of beauty and makeup products. For decades, our mothers and grandmothers were happy with an odd kajal, a lipstick or a compact powder. Not any more. The coming of social media, the access of DIY videos and a range of cosmetic products from all leading international brands has ensured that women today are willing to experiment a lot more than the generations that have gone by.

Many women are today even willing to junk the mandatory parlour or salon visit before wedding, calling someone home to do their makeup for the big day. These women are choosing to do it themselves. However, that may still not be a norm. Women, however, are definitely willing to experiment for functions like birthday, wedding and engagement invites, office bash or even night out with their girl gang. Well, whatever the reason, there is a product or range of products for every occasion today. If you are a beginner, then selecting products from established brands is always a good idea.

One of the most trusted brands is Maybelline New York. It is easily one of the most visible beauty brands in India. Just look around malls in your area and you'll know. The good thing is that its products are good too. We have put together a list of some of their products, which are all part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Take a look.

Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation

This foundation is available in six colours - natural ivory, classic ivory, warm nude, natural beige, sun beige and golden. This long-lasting foundation comes with saturated colour pigments that provides an ultra-transforming effect. This foundation glides on the skin as it is a lightweight formulation. It gives a flawless makeup finish that lasts all day. This is available at 48% off.