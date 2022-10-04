Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get eyecare and makeup items at up to 68% off

Summary:
Whether you are a novice or a pro at makeup, you would know that one of the toughest areas to master is eye makeup. First, the skin around the eye is very sensitive. Second, given our irregular food habits and stressful lives, dark circles and wrinkles around the eyes can make it tough to make the eyes sparkle after makeup. Hence, it is important to understand how eye makeup works and buy the best products that suit one's skin type and work well at hiding our flaws. This is of course more true for women in their 40s and, perhaps, few in their thirties too. When it comes to college kids, the idea of accentuating one's features - almond eyes, protruding eyes, close set eyes etc - can be a huge high. So go for it and experience to your heart's content.
If either of these are your reasons to indulge, then now is the good time to go for it as the online e-commerce platform Amazon is having its mega festival sale - Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - and as part of it, there are huge discounts being offered on a vast range of products, including makeup items.
We have put together a list of such products in the eye makeup category that you must at a look at. You can expect massive discounts on mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadow palettes, roller cream eye gels and much more.
MOYO Under Eye Gel
No amount of skin with eye makeup can make any difference if your eyes have dark circles and wrinkles. Hence, before you think of mastering eye makeup, it is wise to invest in eye care gels. This product is a natural dark circle remover and what's more is that it just as well for men as it does for women. It comes infused with Hyaluronic acid and Niacinamide that effectively tackle dark circles and dullness under the eyes. It also helps soothe eyes, thanks to the presence of natural caffeine extract that have qualities that help reduce the look of fine lines and puffiness. The bottle comes with a steel roller applicator. Expect a 68% off on this product.
Mars Ultra Curl Long lasting Forget Falsies Mascara
If a mascara isn't part of your eye makeup game, then it is time you seriously thought of introducing it. A mascara can really uplift the look of the face. This product from Mars should be your go-to product before any party - Add volume to the eyes, extend lashes and lock the makeup look all day. This jet black volumising gel can give you volume of up to 9 milli litres. It has an hourglass wand and comes with a curl lock formula. It is perfect for that false lash effect. You can get this product at 28% discount.
Mamaearth Soothing Waterproof Eyeliner
No eye makeup is complete without a flattering stroke of an eyeliner. If you are keen on picking up one, then this product from Mamaearth isn't a bad idea at all. This black eye liner is oil-based and comes with a matte finish. This is a lightweight product which is both waterproof and smudge proof. So now, come sweat or tears, this eyeliner will stay on strong! This eyeliner also dries fast; takes just 10 seconds to get dry and is safe for everyday use. You get a cool 24% off on it and it is highly recommended by users too.
Swiss Beauty Ultimate 9 Pigmented Colors Eyeshadow Palette
This is a long-lasting eye makeup palette that blends easily. Available in the powder form, it has three finish types - semi matte, shimmery and matte. It has nine shades to choose from. This palette is made of beautiful colours that can be worn daily without smudging. It has a rich texture and colour and can easily blend with your eye. You can get a 22% off on this one.
Wet n Wild, Ultimate Brow Kit
This brow kit helps in doing the following - shape, define and fill the eyebrows. The kit contains the following - one brow wax, two fixing powders, one brush and one tweezer. The fixer and wax come in natural brown colour. This is a vegan product. Thanks to this product, you can now define your brows well. It also has a smoothening effect.
