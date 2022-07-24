Amazon Prime Sale: Avail off of up to 43% on range of beauty products By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 24, 2022 15:35 IST





Summary: Amazon Prime Sale 2022: It is raining discount on all kinds of beauty products ranging from eyeliners, foundations, concealers, fixing sprays, face powders and more. Take a look.

Amazon Prime Sale 2022: This is the best time to avail attractive discount on beauty items.

Beauty stores are offering us significant discounts on the best beauty products all across the spectrum, from high-tech skin-care devices to luxury makeup. Amazon's sale has never failed to surprise us, from discounts starting from 10% to going up to 50% (above), these skincare and beauty products are a must to watch out for. Despite the overwhelming number of offers, we have selected a few of our favourites for you to peruse below. Bright lipsticks, shampoos, and everything in between are included. Let’s check out! Top 8 Amazon Beauty Products Sale 1. Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse Even with a minimum quantity, the Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse foundation provides medium to full coverage and is far simpler to work with. They leave a silky, powdered finish and feel light on the skin. Because of this, we should choose the mousse foundation over the liquid one, especially if we're just starting out with makeup. Specifications Price: ₹ 642

642 Colour: Ivory Fair 01

Brand: LAKMÉ

Coverage: Full

Skin Tone: Light

Special Feature: Oil Free

Finish Type: Matte

Mousse blends perfectly.

Good for daily use.

Pros Cons Comes in attractive packaging Lasts for 5-6 hours only Gives smooth texture Not for people with dry skin

2. Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara Inner bristles in the Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara pick up the smallest lashes you weren't even aware you possessed, while exterior bristles volumize and define the appearance of longer lashes. As said, it is waterproof, lasts for 8 to 9 hours without smudging or smearing, and gives the appearance of being elevated, longer, and fuller. Specifications · Price: ₹275 · Colour: Black · Water Resistance Level: Waterproof · Product Benefits: Curling, Volume, Separating · Brand: Maybelline · Eyelashes are instantly thickened with the Instant Volume-Building Express Formula. · Using a patented curve anti-clump brush, eyelashes are separated. · Long-lasting wear is guaranteed by the ultra waterproof formula.

Pros Cons Smudge-free Fast-drying application Easy to apply Slight difficult to remove due to waterproof application.

3. Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler Vega Premium Eyelash Curler is one of the best curlers available. It has a smooth opening and closing movement and comes with a half-rounded curling pad, making it simple to use. The ergonomic shape and non-slip black grip allow for a firm grip and precise curling. Specifications · Price: Rs124 · Colour: Silver · Brand: VEGA · Material: Alloy Steel · Included Components: 1 Eyelash Curler · Aesthetically designed and easy to use. · Comes with extra rubber padding to curl seamlessly.

Pros Cons Easy to use If not used correctly can damage eyelashes Affordable

4. Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator The finest epilator to purchase in India is the Philips Cordless Epilator. It is a versatile epilator for removing hair from the face and body that offers mild epilation for smooth skin for up to 4 weeks. However, because the hair was yanked out with considerable force, redness and inflammation are significant adverse effects of epilation. Specifications · Price: Rs2425 · SpeBrand: PHILIPS · Colour: White and Pink · Power Source: Corded Electric · Item Weight: 0.16 Kilograms · Included Components: Product, Warranty card · Thicker and thicker hairs can be grabbed at different speeds. ·Hair removal up to 0.5 mm from the root is possible with the help of effective Epilation discs that also serve as mild tweezers.

Pros Cons Efficient application to use Doesn’t remove ingrown hair ergonomic grip Might cause redness and inflammation

5. SUGAR Cosmetics Translucent Powder While simultaneously improving your skin and keeping you shine-free all day, sugar translucent powder blurs away flaws. Additionally, it enhances every skin tone. In summary, SUGAR All Set To Go Translucent Powder is ideal for baking the face, brightening, and setting makeup. Specifications · Price: ₹539 · Brand: SUGAR Cosmetics · Product Benefits: Corrects Imperfections · Skin Tone: Deep · Finish Type: Natural · Item Form: Powder · Skin Type: Normal · Controls oil and prevents skin from shining · Covers pore, fine lines, and wrinkles · 8-hour long-lasting

Pros Cons Perfect for setting makeup Can result in breakouts Give natural glow

6. Makeup Revolution Illuminating Fixing Spray You can brighten your face while keeping your makeup in place! You can now keep your makeup in place longer while moisturizing and brightening your skin at the same time thanks to light-reflecting particles that produce a natural glow and signature lighting. Specifications · Price: Rs835 · Item Volume: 100 Millilitres · Item Form: Spray · Product Benefits: Hydrating · Material Feature: Natural · Protects your makeup from heat and humidity · Maintains your makeup for up to 8 hours.

Pros Cons Quick drying product Strong fragrance Alcohol free (no skin burning)

7. Milani Conceal Perfect 2 In 1 Foundation Concealer It lacks oil and is mostly comprised of silicones and water. With a glitzily creamy consistency and water resistance for up to 12 hours, this longwear concealer provides stunningly complete coverage. With this liquid concealer, which is excellent for treating under-eye bags, blemishes, and skin discolouration, you can be fearless about faults. Specifications · Price: Rs1090 · Colour: Natural · Brand: Milani · Coverage: Full · Special Feature: Waterproof, Water-resistant · Finish Type: Natural · Product Benefits: Flawless · Skin Type: All · Age Range: Adult · Despite having a thick consistency, it blends well. · Does not highlight dry areas or pores. · Gives flawless finish.

Pros Cons Lasts-Longer Slightly expensive Gives perfect finish

8. RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish It has a deep color and is created using dark pigments. These distinct hues may be combined to create your ideal color thanks to their adaptability. There are no parabens in it. One container has several colours of the substance. These lip colors apply to your lips smoothly and provide you with concentrated rich pigment in a single stroke. Specifications · Price: Rs599 · Brand: RENEE · Colour: 5 shades in 1 · Skin Type All · Finish Type: Matte · Product Benefits: Softening, Moisturizing, Makeup · Skin Tone: All · Intense Colour Payoff. · Hydrating and moisturising. · Creamy texture and blends smoothly

Pros Cons Cruelty-free, paraben-free, and vegan Not smudge-proof You get 5 shades in one stick

Price of beauty products at a glance:

Product Price Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse – 22% off 642 Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara – 45% off 275 Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler – 41% off 124 Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator – 19% off 2425 SUGAR Cosmetics Translucent Powder – 10% off 539 Makeup Revolution Illuminating Fixing Spray – 27% off 835 Milani Conceal Perfect 2 In 1 Foundation Concealer – 32% Off 1090 RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish – 20% off 599