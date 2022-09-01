Amazon sale on air fryers: Grab the chance and avail up to 52% off

Summary:
Want to enjoy your favourite french fries without worrying about its oil content interfering with your weight management goals? Then get home an air fryer which is a utility device that will make life easy in the kitchen. You can perform a host of other functions on an air dryer like defrosting, reheating, broiling, baking etc. Easy to use and user-friendly, with this device you can whip up some amazing meals which offer gobsmacking experience. The hot air gets circulated around the food which then results in a crispy exterior and tender interior of snacks, just as it should be.
This is a good time to invest in one, because Amazon sale is offering some whopping discounts on these devices. We have prepared a list of options below that will come in handy. As per your requirements, you can add any of them to the cart. To take a look at options, scroll down. Happy snacking!
Proscenic T22 Air Fryer
This air fryer comes with TurboAir technology that is seven times more effective that regular air circulation technology. It reduces 90% fat contained in food and the 360° steric air circulation heats the food evenly, increasing the cooking efficiency by 30%, while making sure the nutrients are well retained. You can cook delicious, crispy snacks in this device in no time. Get it at 41% off.
KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer
This air fryer from Kent comes with a temperature control feature. It has a capacity of four litres and is made from stainless steel material. You can use it to roast, bake and steam. It uses up to 80% less oil and offers a similar taste akin to that of deep-frying. It has a capacity of 4 litres and the rapid heating technology ensures the food is served crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. There's 44% off on this one.
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer
This 6-in1 air fryer allows the user to roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. It uses up to 95% less oil and whips up yummy and crispy snacks. Easy to use and clean, it is a great appliance made from stainless steel that is also fingerprint resistant. You can get it for 52% off. It is a user-friendly appliance and comes in black colour.
Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer
This 1230 watt air fryer comes with temperature control settings. It has a capacity of 4.5 litres and is made from plastic material. One can use this appliance to roast, broil, steam and reheat the food. It cooks the meals faster and you can enjoy absolutely delectable and crispy food items made in theis appliance. It is available at a discount of 36% off.
Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer
This air fryer has a capacity of 1.8 litres. It is made from plastic and can be used to roast and bake. A lightweight home appliance, one can fry food items with almost negligible oil. You can whip up a host of delicious snacks like french fries, samosas, smileys etc. It is compact in design and is available at a discount of 49%.
|Air fryers
|Price
|Proscenic T22 Air Fryer
|₹16,990.00
|KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer
|₹8,000.00
|Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer
|₹20,999.00
|Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer
|₹7,500.00
|Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer
|₹8,700.00
