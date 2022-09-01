Sign out
Amazon sale on air fryers: Grab the chance and avail up to 52% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 01, 2022 19:12 IST

With air fryers at home, you can whip up crispy and steaming hot snacks in no time. Read on to see which ones are available at discounted prices.

Cooking snacks in an air fryer is safe, fast and easy.

Want to enjoy your favourite french fries without worrying about its oil content interfering with your weight management goals? Then get home an air fryer which is a utility device that will make life easy in the kitchen. You can perform a host of other functions on an air dryer like defrosting, reheating, broiling, baking etc. Easy to use and user-friendly, with this device you can whip up some amazing meals which offer gobsmacking experience. The hot air gets circulated around the food which then results in a crispy exterior and tender interior of snacks, just as it should be.

This is a good time to invest in one, because Amazon sale is offering some whopping discounts on these devices. We have prepared a list of options below that will come in handy. As per your requirements, you can add any of them to the cart. To take a look at options, scroll down. Happy snacking!

Proscenic T22 Air Fryer

This air fryer comes with TurboAir technology that is seven times more effective that regular air circulation technology. It reduces 90% fat contained in food and the 360° steric air circulation heats the food evenly, increasing the cooking efficiency by 30%, while making sure the nutrients are well retained. You can cook delicious, crispy snacks in this device in no time. Get it at 41% off.

Proscenic T22 Air Fryer with 13 Presets & Shake Reminder, Oil Free Air Fryer 5L, Low-Noise, Compatible with APP & Alexa, 100+ Online Recipes, LED Touch Screen, Non-Stick, 1700W [Energy Class A+++]
41% off
9,990 16,990
Buy now

KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer

This air fryer from Kent comes with a temperature control feature. It has a capacity of four litres and is made from stainless steel material. You can use it to roast, bake and steam. It uses up to 80% less oil and offers a similar taste akin to that of deep-frying. It has a capacity of 4 litres and the rapid heating technology ensures the food is served crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. There's 44% off on this one.

KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black
44% off
4,444 8,000
Buy now

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer

This 6-in1 air fryer allows the user to roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. It uses up to 95% less oil and whips up yummy and crispy snacks. Easy to use and clean, it is a great appliance made from stainless steel that is also fingerprint resistant. You can get it for 52% off. It is a user-friendly appliance and comes in black colour.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, 6 Quart, 6 One-Touch Programs, Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate
1% off
20,799 20,999
Buy now

Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer

This 1230 watt air fryer comes with temperature control settings. It has a capacity of 4.5 litres and is made from plastic material. One can use this appliance to roast, broil, steam and reheat the food. It cooks the meals faster and you can enjoy absolutely delectable and crispy food items made in theis appliance. It is available at a discount of 36% off.

Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer 1400W with 4.5L Large Cooking Pan Capacity, Timer Selection and Fully Adjustable Temperature Control with 1 Year Warranty(Black)
36% off
4,798 7,500
Buy now

Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer

This air fryer has a capacity of 1.8 litres. It is made from plastic and can be used to roast and bake. A lightweight home appliance, one can fry food items with almost negligible oil. You can whip up a host of delicious snacks like french fries, samosas, smileys etc. It is compact in design and is available at a discount of 49%.

Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer 1000W I Healthy and Tasty Frying | Fry, Grill, Bake and Roast | Auto Shut-Off I Non-Stick Frying Basket I Compact with Auto-Shut Off I Non-Stick Frying Basket I Timer and Temperature Control Function, 1.8 litres I 2 Years Warranty
49% off
4,469 8,700
Buy now

Price of air fryers at a glance:

Air fryers Price
Proscenic T22 Air Fryer 16,990.00
KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 8,000.00
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer 20,999.00
Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer 7,500.00
Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer 8,700.00

