Best face bleaches lighten hair to match skin tone, fight dullness, dark spots

Face bleaching is a cosmetic procedure that involves the use of chemicals to lighten the skin tone of the face. The process involves applying a bleaching cream to the face, which contains ingredients such as hydrogen peroxide, Glycolic acid or Kojic acid. These chemicals work by breaking down the melanin pigments that give skin its colour.

While face bleaching may be popular among some people, it is important to note that it can have potential risks and side effects. For instance, excessive use of bleaching creams can lead to skin irritation, redness, and even burns. Additionally, prolonged use of these products can result in uneven skin tone and even cause the skin to become thinner and more susceptible to damage.

Having said, face bleaches remain a popular option for my women to tackle a host of skin issues, other than simply lightening skin tone. The good news is there are a number of products available in the market. We have curated a list of such products from Amazon and think you should definitely take a look at them.

VLCC Natural Sciences Insta Glow Gold Bleach

This bleach is a skincare product designed to lighten facial hair and improve skin complexion. The bleach formula contains natural ingredients such as Turmeric, gold oxide and Almond oil, which work together to nourish and brighten the skin. The 402g pack size is ideal for regular use and provides long-lasting results. With VLCC's Insta Glow Gold Bleach, users can achieve a radiant and glowing complexion with minimal effort.