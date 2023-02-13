Best hair conditioners help repair damaged hair, make it soft and smooth

Hair conditioners are a crucial part of hair care routine. They are used to nourish, hydrate, and smooth the hair strands, making them soft, manageable and shiny. They work by depositing a thin film of ingredients such as oils, silicones and moisturisers on the hair shaft, which helps to improve the hair's texture, reduce frizz and add shine. Hair conditioners are available in various forms, including rinse-out, leave-in, and deep-conditioning treatments.

Rinse-out conditioners are used after shampooing and are typically washed out of the hair after a few minutes. Leave-in conditioners are designed to be left in the hair to provide ongoing nourishment throughout the day. Deep-conditioning treatments are designed for use once or twice a week to deeply hydrate and repair damaged hair.

It's important to choose a hair conditioner that's right for your hair type, as some may be too heavy for fine hair, while others may not provide enough hydration for curly or oily hair. Additionally, some hair conditioners may contain ingredients that are not suitable for those with sensitive scalps or certain hair conditions, such as dandruff.

