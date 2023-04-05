Best sunscreens for oily skin: Absorb excess oil on skin, prevent acne breakouts By Shreya Garg

Published on Apr 05, 2023 19:15 IST





Summary: Best sunscreens for oily skin are ones that are lightweight and non-greasy in nature. They also absorb excess oil on skin.

Sunscreens protect your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays.

If you have oily skin, finding a sunscreen that doesn't make your skin feel greasy or clog your pores can be a challenge. However, that is not to suggest there's a dearth of such sunscreens. You need a formulation that physically blocks the sun's rays, rather than absorbing them into the skin. This helps in preventing breakouts or causing irritation on oily skin. The sunscreen should also be able to absorb excess oil and leave the skin looking matte and shine-free. So, always look for a sunscreen that is labelled "oil-free" or "non-comedogenic" to ensure that it won't clog your pores.



We have rounded up some best sunscreens for oily skin in our list below. They are non-greasy and lightweight in nature. They are easily available on Amazon and do a good job in shielding skin from the nasty UV rays.



RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen

This sunscreen has SPF 50 in it. It is formulated to suit those with oily skin type. It blocks 98% of UVA and UVB rays, ensuring a high level of UVA protection. It comes in the form of cream and the best part is it doesn't clog pores or cause acne breakouts. Non greasy and lightweight in application, it does not leave a white cast as well.

Plum Green Tea Daylight Sunscreen Gel

This sunscreen has a pleasant fragrance of Green Tea in it. It is rich in antioxidants and has SPF 35 in it. Best suitable for those with oily and acne-prone skin, this one gives effective protection from nasty rays of the sun. It leaves no white case and is 100% vegan and cruelty free. It also helps in fighting acne while protecting the skin.

The Derma Co 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen

This 100% mineral sunscreen gives broad spectrum protection against UV rays. It doesn't leave any white residue. The neutral tint of the powder blends effortlessly into the skin and gives it a flawless, oil-free and matte look. It is safe and effective to use and is free from mineral oil, dye, paraben and sulphate. It helps in absorbing excess oil on the skin.

Uniqaya Tinted Sunscreen

Made from the goodness of skin-nourishing and plant-based natural actives like Artichoke extract, Avocado oil, Carrot Seeds, Lycopene and Vitamin F, this tinted sunscreen helps in protecting skin from nasty UV rays, balancing moisture content of the skin and also shielding against harmful effects of pollution. Dermatologically tested, this one is free from parbane, sulfate and other harmful chemicals.