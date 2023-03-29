Apply sunscreen lotions generously to keep tanning, sunburn at bay

Sunscreen lotions are a must-have skincare essential.

Sunscreen lotions are an essential skincare product required to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun's ultraviolet rays. These rays can cause sunburn, premature ageing and even skin cancer. Sunscreen lotions work by blocking or absorbing UV rays before they can penetrate the skin. When choosing a sunscreen lotion, it's important to consider twin factors like SPF content and PA rating. Sunscreen lotions should be applied liberally and reapplied every two hours or after swimming or sweating. They should be used in conjunction with other sun protection measures, such as wearing protective clothing and seeking shade during peak sun hours.



If you're looking for options in sunscreen lotions, then our selections below will come in handy. They are non-greasy and won't leave you with that sticky feeling. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.



Biotique Sun Shield Aloevera 75+ SPF UVB Sunscreen Ultra Soothing Body Lotion, 190ml

This sunscreen lotion from Biotique has a pleasant scent of Aloe Vera in it. It has soothing properties and has SPF 70 in it. Suitable for normal skin types, this one comes in the form of cream and is formulated with the goodness of Nut grass seeds, Sunflower oil, Kulanjan fruit and so on. Both men and women can use this.

Bodywise Sunscreen Lotion

This sunscreen lotion has PA+++ rating and SPF 50 in it. A uniquely crafted formulation, this one prevents sun tan and pigmentation. It also helps in making skin tone more even. The best part is the formulation is non-greasy, so you won't have to struggle with the sticky feeling after every application. Made from clean and safe ingredients, this one contains no toxins or chemicals.

Entirety Melagard SPF 50+ Sunscreen Lotion 60ml

Struggling to remove that stubborn tan that you got after a long beach holiday? Well, fret not. This sunscreen lotion will help safeguard your skin from sunburn and tanning. It comes with the goodness of SPF 50 and is best suitable for normal skin type. You won't have to worry about damage caused by nasty UVA and UVB rays.

WOW Skin Science Sunscreen SPF 40 - 141 Grams Lotion

The spike in pollutants in the air we breathe takes a toll on our skin too. Dull and lackluster skin are commonplace woes. To combat these and uneven skin tone and pigmentation, applying sunscreen liberally is a must on a daily basis. This sunscreen lotion gives all-in-one skin protection against pollution, smog and damage. This anti-pollution sunscreen has an SPF content of 40.