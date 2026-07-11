17-year-old NDA cadet dies during physical training session

Pune: A 17-year-old first-term cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) died after suffering a medical emergency during a routine physical training session on Friday, the Defence Public Relations Office (PRO), Pune, said in a statement. The incident marks the third cadet death at the academy since October last year.

The cadet, identified as Abhinav Bajpai from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, joined the NDA on June 24 this year.

Officials said Bajpai complained of uneasiness and suddenly lost consciousness during the physical training session, which was the first official session after the new batch joined.

“He was immediately shifted to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where the medical team undertook intensive resuscitative efforts. Despite dedicated efforts to revive him, he could not be revived and was declared dead,” the statement said.

The NDA has ordered a Court of Inquiry (COI) to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the incident.

The statement said that Bajpai’s family was informed of the death, and local police were also notified. The academy expressed its condolences to the bereaved family.

The latest incident comes months after two first-term cadets died at the NDA in separate incidents. On October 23 last year, a cadet identified as Aditya D Yadav, who hailed from Katra Par in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, died during a swimming practice session. In another incident, on October 10 last year, an 18-year-old first-term cadet died in an alleged suicide case.