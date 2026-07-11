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    Delhi CM seeks National Highway status for Mandi Road

    Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has written to Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari, urging him to declare the 8

    Published on: Jul 11, 2026, 08:09:01 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has written to Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari, urging him to declare the 8.8-km Mandi Road in south Delhi a National Highway and hand over its development to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

    Delhi CM seeks National Highway status for Mandi Road
    Delhi CM seeks National Highway status for Mandi Road

    In her letter, the chief minister said the road is a key transport corridor in Delhi-NCR. It connects the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road (NH-148A) near Chhatarpur Metro Station with the Gurugram-Faridabad Road at the Delhi-Haryana border.

    She said theroad is a key link between Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad and carries significant inter-state traffic.

    The chief minister noted that the Governing Body of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), in its 68th meeting on September 27, 2023, had supported the proposal to widen and comprehensively develop the road.

    Citing the road’s strategic importance, growing traffic and direct connection to NH-148A, Gupta urged Gadkari to bring it under the NHAI’s jurisdiction.

    She said declaring Mandi Road as a National Highway would help prepare an integrated development plan, ensure uniform engineering standards and speed up the corridor’s upgrade.

    The chief minister said the move would provide smoother travel for commuters using the road daily, strengthen connectivity across Delhi-NCR and give fresh momentum to regional economic growth.

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