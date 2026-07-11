A 55-year-old woman was injured after a group of people fired shots in the air during an alleged property-grabbing attempt at a banquet hall in east Delhi’s Indraprastha (IP) Extension on Thursday, police said on Friday. Firing outside east Delhi banquet, 55-yr-old injured

Officials said at least five rounds were fired and the bullet pellets hit the woman’s leg. The woman, identified as Khatoon, sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital after preliminary medical attention. The firing incident in the crowded neighbourhood triggered panic among locals.

According to police, the firing stemmed from a longstanding dispute between two family members over the ownership of the 1000-square-yard property where the Shubham Banquet Hall has been operating for many years.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar said the people involved in the firing belonged to one family member who had been seeking a 50% share in the property and the business proceeds from the venue.

DCP Kumar said the incident was reported to the Madhu Vihar police station around 8.15pm on Thursday. A police team reached the banquet hall near Balco Apartment and found that a group of seven to eight people arrived in three-four vehicles, fired at least five rounds in the air and on the ground, and fled.

“Preliminary enquiry revealed that the firing happened over a property dispute. It was alleged that the attackers attempted to forcibly take possession of the property. We have registered a case of firing, attempted murder, and attempt to grab a property under the relevant sections of law. At least six people, including the family member who had been seeking a share in the property, have been identified and named in the first information report (FIR),” said the DCP.

Police have not shared the sections of the BNS and the Arms Act under which the FIR was registered.

Police officers probing the case said they were scanning CCTV cameras to ascertain the exact number of people involved in the firing and to identify the vehicles they used. One black Toyota Fortuner with its front left tire deflated was found abandoned outside the banquet hall.

“Eyewitnesses told us that the SUV belonged to the suspects and its tyre was deflated during the firing. We have seized the vehicle,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.