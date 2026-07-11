Sinkhole develops on Sec 31 road neat NH48 connecting corridor

A sinkhole formed on the connecting corridor to the Delhi-Gurgaon (NH-48) Expressway at Jharsa Chowk on Friday, marking the fourth major cave-in reported in the past four days. The cave-in, reported on the cement concrete (CC) road in Sector 31 at around 12.30pm, posed a safety risk for commuters during peak hours. (HT)

The cave-in, reported on the cement concrete (CC) road in Sector 31 at around 12.30pm, posed a safety risk for commuters during peak hours. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) initiated inspections and restoration work after an overloaded truck was stuck remained stuck in the sinkhole.

A spot check by HT on Friday found nearly half of the stretch temporarily closed. Officials said an unidentified underground cavity, detected during sewerage work, led to the cave-in. The stretch had remained waterlogged over the past two days following heavy rain in Gurugram, and two manholes were found damaged.

GMDA officials said the pavement showed no structural deficiencies at the time of the incident. Investigations are underway to ascertain whether underground sewerage lines or other utilities caused the damage.

“There were no leakages found during the repair work. The stretch was temporarily refilled within a few hours to make it motorable. The damaged concrete pavement was repaired,” said a senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity.

According to GMDA officials, permanent repairs will involve restoring the underlying base of the CC road and reconstructing the concrete slab. They added that similar cave-ins were reported in Sector 46 during power line-laying work and opposite Ullahawas village on Thursday. Restoration work at both sites is underway.

Traffic movement at Jharsa Chowk remained affected during the afternoon peak hours due to heavy vehicular movement. Earlier this week, cave-in were also reported on the Delhi-Gurugram (NH-48) near Narsinghpur.

“The municipal authorities have been directed to inspect the sewerage network. Damaged manholes were repaired on Friday,” the senior GMDA official said.