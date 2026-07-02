The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA’s) underground pipeline laying project near Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway faces two setbacks — a gas pipeline and two high-tension powerlines running underneath the highway, obstructing the path of the pipes, officials said on Thursday. The GMDA has taken up the matter with the gas and power utilities, officials added. GMDA plan to prevent waterlogging on Delhi Gurgaon E-way faces setback

Officials said the project, which nears completion, aims to prevent monsoon waterlogging on the service road near Narsinghpur village. The road has suffered flooding for the past 15 years, with water levels reaching up to two to three feet and also affecting the traffic on the main highway for days.

The project was launched in June following deliberations between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the GMDA. It was decided that the GMDA would lay three trenchless pipelines underneath the highway to divert rainwater to a newly constructed drain on the eastern side, while ensuring minimal disruption to highway traffic.

GMDA officials said these pipes were aimed at diverting water from the Delhi-Jaipur side of the carriageway downwards along the newly constructed drain from Radhakrishan Krishna Garden towards Badshahpur drain. However, the authority officials working at the site last week found a gas pipeline underneath the highway, followed by two high-tension powerline cables, which they said has stalled the work.

“A detailed discussion was held with the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for shifting the gas pipeline. We are also coordinating with the power utility to get the power lines shifted,” said GMDA chief engineer Hemant Yadav.

According to GMDA officials, pipes have been laid across the highway and only three to four metres of pipeline laying remains. “To ensure that rainwater at the Narsinghpur stretch can be diverted to the drain along Radha Krishan Garden, we have also started connecting it with the surface drain along the highway. Almost 95 percent of the trenchless piping work is also completed,” said Yadav.

A GMDA spokesperson said that following light rain on Thursday, the authority’s superintending engineer, JK Sorot, visited Narsinghpur to take stock of the project and the functioning of pumps deployed on the highway. “GMDA has installed eight high-capacity pumps, including four 50 horsepower (HP) pumps, one 65 HP pump and three 70 HP pumps, to enable rapid evacuation of stormwater during heavy rains on the highway. Construction of sump wells is also underway to improve the collection and pumping of accumulated rainwater, the spokesperson said.