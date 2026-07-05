High traffic corridors in Gurugram that have witnessed recurring monsoon waterlogging, including Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Ghata, AIT Chowk and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), are undergoing desilting and drainage connectivity works, officials said on Saturday. GMDA, NHAI step up drainage works at Gurugram’s monsoon flooding hotspots

Officials added that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority is plugging gaps in the master stormwater drainage network, while the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has been tasked with disconnecting illegal discharge points within its jurisdiction.

Officials said missing links connecting highway drains to the main stormwater drainage network were plugged at Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk and Signature Towers earlier this week. Stormwater diversion channels have also been identified near ABW Towers and along the Delhi-Gurugram (NH-48) expressway near Iffco Chowk, a stretch prone to knee-deep waterlogging.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are jointly executing the work, with GMDA plugging drainage gaps and NHAI desilting highway intersections. Officials said drains had remained choked for nearly three years due to discarded waste.

“The cleaning exercise and widening of inlet openings after almost three years is expected to improve inflow and prevent logging of the nearby defunct non-motorised transport (NMT) network,” a contractor present at the site said, requesting anonymity.

A GMDA spokesperson said around 17 drainage gaps had been plugged on SPR and most would become functional by the end of this week. “Five to six connections have also been made near Bestech Society in Sector 67 to channelise storm water effectively from surface drains, into the sewer line,” the spokesperson said, requesting anonymity. At Ghata and AIT Chowk, a 300-metre stormwater drain linked to Creek No. 4 through six new channels has also been installed.

Earlier in June, traffic police identified 57 waterlogging hotspots across the city. NHAI officials said similar flood mitigation works are underway at Jamalpur Chowk and near the CCI building in Sector 44. “Bitumen procurement delays due to external factors have now extended the road-levelling timeline from September to December,” a senior NHAI official said, requesting anonymity. Officials added that civic bodies have been directed to build missing drains, disconnect unauthorised tapping points and deploy quick response teams. GMDA said it has desilted 54.3km of major drains with a carrying capacity of 5,646 cusecs.