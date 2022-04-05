Classy and attractive, lavender nail polish is the colour of the season

Nail polishes are one of the favourite makeup accessories of women. Now that summer is in full swing, it is time to paint your nails in bright and vibrant hues. Among the many nail polish shades that a popular, the one that is attracting everybody's attention is lavender nail polish colour. It serves as an instant pick me up and can have a positive impact on the mood of the person wearing it. A classic and peppy hue, you must definitely consider including it in your makeup kitty. It can complement well with every kind and colour of attire. Another plus point about this nail polish colour is that it goes well with all skin tones. There are many options available online. To help you with select better, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. The listed items come with a super amazing finish, dry quickly, are long-lasting and don’t chip too. Among them, some are vegan formulations too. To take a look, scroll down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Iba Halal Care Breathable Nail Color, B04 French Lavender, 9ml

This lavender nail polish colour has a matte finish and looks amazing. Enriched with the goodness of Argan oil, this nail polish dries quickly and doesn’t chip too. The highly pigmented colour will stay intact for a long time and also allow air to permeate through nails. It is a PETA-certified vegan formulation and is free from paraben, alcohol, phthalate, among other chemicals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ILLUMOR Long Lasting Nail Polish, Glossy Finish, Dreamer, 5 Ml

This lavender nail polish colour has a glossy finish and is vegan. It dries quickly and gives amazing coverage in just two coats. It has a long-lasting finish and is smooth in application too. Besides, it is free from harmful toxic chemicals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DeBelle Nail Polish, Glossy Finish, Lilac Bloom - Soft Lilac, 8 Ml

This amazing nail polish colour is something one can never get bored of. A highly pigmented and vegan formulation, it comes with a subtle gloss finish. The flat wide brush makes it super easy and effortless to apply the nail paint with precision. It is enriched with the goodness of Seaweed and is free from toxic chemicals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LAKMÉ 9to5 Primer + Gloss Nail Colour, Lavender Breeze, 6 ml

This flattering nail polish colour is a must-have in your makeup kit. It has a glossy finish and the gorgeous lavender colour does a great job in painting your nails in an attractive hue. It dries quickly and lasts for a long time. Besides, it doesn’t lead to yellowing of nails.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.