Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Nighty for women is an all-time favourite apparel for many reasons

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 19, 2022 15:13 IST

Summary:

Nighty is a flattering and inviting apparel that women simply love wearing for extended hours. Check out our picks in the category.

Nighty is one of the most flattering and forging wear.

A nighty is an easy-breezy apparel that ranks high on comfort. It allows women to feel completely at ease and abandon all the care in the world. It is a garment that is inviting, flattering and forgiving - all at the same time. If women have their way, then most of them would happily wear the nighty all day long. They probably then wouldn't even want to trade this apparel for even a branded, chic black dress. It is always nice to have a tasteful collection of this garment and include as many prints as possible.

There are many options available on Amazon. To help you make selection, we have shortlisted some of them that come with breathable and lightweight fabrics. You can also expect some refreshing prints and stunning work on necklines. They all will make for beautiful additions to one's wardrobe. Scroll down to take a look at them.

Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Nightgown

This night gown for women comes with a relaxed fit. It has a flattering fit and is made of 100% cotton fabric. Available in striking solid colours, including black, this one looks elegant and something that you can proudly don even during day time. It has a stylish neckline and short sleeves. Women will simply love wearing this one over and over again.

Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Women's Cotton Solid Calf Length Relaxed Night Gown (EI/SW/CMDR02_Black_L)
72% off
339 1,199
Buy now

Trundz Nighty with Pocket

Simple, elegant and graceful, this night gown for women comes with a pocket as well. Its material composition is good quality cotton fabric that feels soft to touch and is lightweight too. It features some stunning embroidery work on the neckline and that is what amps up the look of this night wear. Women will find themselves absolutely at ease in this garment.

TRUNDZ Women's Cotton Embroidered Maxi Nighty (NITY1807_Navy Blue_Free Size)
74% off
499 1,899
Buy now

Himashu Handlooms Floral Maxi Nighty

This floral maxi nighty has a feel good factor about it and is made of 100% pure cotton fabric. It has a square neckline and looks refreshing. Easy-breezy and extremely inviting, women will cherish this piece of garment for long. Besides, the colours of this apparel are also soothing. Super comfortable and pretty, women will also feel pampered in this one.

Himashu Handlooms Women's Cotton Floral Maxi Nighty (HH_Multicolour39_$P_Multicolor)
74% off
450 1,700
Buy now

Masha Maxi Nighty

This maxi nighty for women is made of 100% pure cotton fabric. It comes with a zip closure at the front and features Batik style print all over it that looks attractive. Available in two colour variants, it is perfect to sleep in and wear on days when one is feeling languid and wants to unwind. It is definitely a must-have in the women's closet.

Girls and Moms Nighty

Made of hosiery fabric, this nighty for women is really pretty and inviting. It is available in a slew of colours sporting different prints and designs on the neckline. An elegant wear, it comes with a pocket too. You will see some delicate embroidery work on the neckline of this garment that enhances its appearance. Besides, it comes with short sleeves and is supremely comfortable to wear.

Girls and Moms Women Hosiery Cotton Night Gown | Maxi | Nighty | Embroidery Neck | with Pocket | Large Size (Large, Maroon)
53% off
849 1,799
Buy now

Price of nighty for women at a glance:

Nighty for womenPrice

Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Nightgown

 1,199.00
Trundz Nighty with Pocket 1,899.00
Himashu Handlooms Floral Maxi Nighty 450.00 -  460.00
Masha Maxi Nighty 849.00
Girls and Moms Nighty 1,799.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 10 budget-friendly 3G mobile phones: Buying guide
Best cooling pads for laptops to prevent overheating
Best 1 TB external hard disk: Buying guide 
Amazon fashion sale: Grab up to 72% off on sportswear for men
Best recliners: Top 10 picks of 2022
health and beauty FOR LESS