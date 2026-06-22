Nutrition expert urges fitness enthusiasts to eat protein instead of drinking it

Protein supplements are becoming increasingly popular among people looking to increase their protein intake. There is a growing awareness among Indians of the important role this macronutrient plays in building health. The notion that protein is only for bodybuilders has shifted, with a growing realisation of its role in muscle health, recovery, and repair.

What happens when you start eating protein?(Adobe Stock)

"The average daily protein requirement for an adult is 0.8 g per kg of body weight. Large quantities of protein-rich foods are needed to meet these requirements, and protein supplements have emerged as a convenient way to help fulfil these needs," Nutritionist Aman Puri shares with HT Healthshots.

Why are fitness enthusiasts obsessed with protein?

Interest in fitness has skyrocketed in India, and people are also turning to protein supplements, such as shakes and smoothies, to meet their additional protein needs. However, the flip side is that some segments of the population, especially young adults, have begun overrelying on supplement-based shakes at the expense of consuming protein naturally through food. It is essential to avoid excessive consumption, as some shakes may be highly processed.

Protein supplements are not bad. They should just not be used as a replacement for meals or food all the time. It is necessary not to give up whole foods, as they provide added benefits such as fibre, vitamins, and healthy fats, which slow digestion, promote satiety, and help manage blood sugar levels. This also helps improve overall intake of both macro- and micronutrients, while protein shakes serve only a narrow goal.

But how does one make the switch from drinking protein to eating it?

A smarter approach is to include them as part of a balanced diet and prioritise whole foods rich in protein, such as egg whites, dals, beans, soy products, lean meat, fish, milk, and milk products.

Nutritionist Puri shares some ways to include protein-rich foods in your meals:

{{^usCountry}} Yoghurt smoothie: Take a bowl of Greek yoghurt and top it with some fresh fruits and nuts. Add a spoon of your favourite protein. Blend, set and make a perfect meal with protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Oats porridge: Soak oats overnight, then mix with milk and add protein powder. Sweeten with dates or jaggery. Add raisins and seeds, or top up with seasonal fruits, to make a nutrient-dense dish. Protein ice-creams: Blend yoghurt or cottage cheese with banana, then add your favourite protein powder. Customise the flavour to your preference. You can also top it with nut butter, cinnamon, or nuts, or glaze it with honey. Deep-freeze, let it set, and your protein ice cream is ready. This can be fun to serve, and everyone can make it as they like. High-protein pudding: Make a fruit cream, custard or even some rice pudding. Add protein powder and top with nuts, seeds, or fruit of your choice. Chill and enjoy the high-protein pudding with the added benefits of healthy fats and fibre. Protein bars: Make a homemade bar by simply mixing ingredients like oats and whole grains. Add honey, jaggery, and dates. You can also add crushed nuts or seeds and add protein powder. Refrigerate or set aside for 3–4 hours, and your healthy high-protein bar is ready. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yoghurt smoothie: Take a bowl of Greek yoghurt and top it with some fresh fruits and nuts. Add a spoon of your favourite protein. Blend, set and make a perfect meal with protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Oats porridge: Soak oats overnight, then mix with milk and add protein powder. Sweeten with dates or jaggery. Add raisins and seeds, or top up with seasonal fruits, to make a nutrient-dense dish. Protein ice-creams: Blend yoghurt or cottage cheese with banana, then add your favourite protein powder. Customise the flavour to your preference. You can also top it with nut butter, cinnamon, or nuts, or glaze it with honey. Deep-freeze, let it set, and your protein ice cream is ready. This can be fun to serve, and everyone can make it as they like. High-protein pudding: Make a fruit cream, custard or even some rice pudding. Add protein powder and top with nuts, seeds, or fruit of your choice. Chill and enjoy the high-protein pudding with the added benefits of healthy fats and fibre. Protein bars: Make a homemade bar by simply mixing ingredients like oats and whole grains. Add honey, jaggery, and dates. You can also add crushed nuts or seeds and add protein powder. Refrigerate or set aside for 3–4 hours, and your healthy high-protein bar is ready. {{/usCountry}}

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The bottom line is to understand how to use protein correctly in your routine. Don’t ditch protein-rich foods entirely or over-rely on protein supplements. Include them as a part of a wholesome meal and have them correctly.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read Less

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