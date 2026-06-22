Nutrition expert urges fitness enthusiasts to eat protein instead of drinking it
Know why whole foods are important for getting protein. Find tasty recipes that can help improve your nutrition without depending only on supplements.
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Protein supplements are becoming increasingly popular among people looking to increase their protein intake. There is a growing awareness among Indians of the important role this macronutrient plays in building health. The notion that protein is only for bodybuilders has shifted, with a growing realisation of its role in muscle health, recovery, and repair.
"The average daily protein requirement for an adult is 0.8 g per kg of body weight. Large quantities of protein-rich foods are needed to meet these requirements, and protein supplements have emerged as a convenient way to help fulfil these needs," Nutritionist Aman Puri shares with HT Healthshots.
Why are fitness enthusiasts obsessed with protein?
Interest in fitness has skyrocketed in India, and people are also turning to protein supplements, such as shakes and smoothies, to meet their additional protein needs. However, the flip side is that some segments of the population, especially young adults, have begun overrelying on supplement-based shakes at the expense of consuming protein naturally through food. It is essential to avoid excessive consumption, as some shakes may be highly processed.
Protein supplements are not bad. They should just not be used as a replacement for meals or food all the time. It is necessary not to give up whole foods, as they provide added benefits such as fibre, vitamins, and healthy fats, which slow digestion, promote satiety, and help manage blood sugar levels. This also helps improve overall intake of both macro- and micronutrients, while protein shakes serve only a narrow goal.
But how does one make the switch from drinking protein to eating it?
A smarter approach is to include them as part of a balanced diet and prioritise whole foods rich in protein, such as egg whites, dals, beans, soy products, lean meat, fish, milk, and milk products.
Nutritionist Puri shares some ways to include protein-rich foods in your meals:
- Yoghurt smoothie: Take a bowl of Greek yoghurt and top it with some fresh fruits and nuts. Add a spoon of your favourite protein. Blend, set and make a perfect meal with protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats.
- Oats porridge: Soak oats overnight, then mix with milk and add protein powder. Sweeten with dates or jaggery. Add raisins and seeds, or top up with seasonal fruits, to make a nutrient-dense dish.
- Protein ice-creams: Blend yoghurt or cottage cheese with banana, then add your favourite protein powder. Customise the flavour to your preference. You can also top it with nut butter, cinnamon, or nuts, or glaze it with honey. Deep-freeze, let it set, and your protein ice cream is ready. This can be fun to serve, and everyone can make it as they like.
- High-protein pudding: Make a fruit cream, custard or even some rice pudding. Add protein powder and top with nuts, seeds, or fruit of your choice. Chill and enjoy the high-protein pudding with the added benefits of healthy fats and fibre.
- Protein bars: Make a homemade bar by simply mixing ingredients like oats and whole grains. Add honey, jaggery, and dates. You can also add crushed nuts or seeds and add protein powder. Refrigerate or set aside for 3–4 hours, and your healthy high-protein bar is ready.
- Yoghurt smoothie: Take a bowl of Greek yoghurt and top it with some fresh fruits and nuts. Add a spoon of your favourite protein. Blend, set and make a perfect meal with protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats.
- Oats porridge: Soak oats overnight, then mix with milk and add protein powder. Sweeten with dates or jaggery. Add raisins and seeds, or top up with seasonal fruits, to make a nutrient-dense dish.
- Protein ice-creams: Blend yoghurt or cottage cheese with banana, then add your favourite protein powder. Customise the flavour to your preference. You can also top it with nut butter, cinnamon, or nuts, or glaze it with honey. Deep-freeze, let it set, and your protein ice cream is ready. This can be fun to serve, and everyone can make it as they like.
- High-protein pudding: Make a fruit cream, custard or even some rice pudding. Add protein powder and top with nuts, seeds, or fruit of your choice. Chill and enjoy the high-protein pudding with the added benefits of healthy fats and fibre.
- Protein bars: Make a homemade bar by simply mixing ingredients like oats and whole grains. Add honey, jaggery, and dates. You can also add crushed nuts or seeds and add protein powder. Refrigerate or set aside for 3–4 hours, and your healthy high-protein bar is ready.
The bottom line is to understand how to use protein correctly in your routine. Don’t ditch protein-rich foods entirely or over-rely on protein supplements. Include them as a part of a wholesome meal and have them correctly.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)