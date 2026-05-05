Paediatrician-approved tips to choose and use baby massage oils; best picks for your little one

There is a quiet kind of comfort in pausing each day for your baby’s massage. It goes beyond soft skin. It is about the feel of tiny limbs relaxing under your hands, the steady rhythm, the unspoken connection. A few gentle strokes can settle a restless mood and ease your baby into sound sleep, while giving you a rare moment to slow down. In many homes, this practice carries on across generations, with small changes for season and skin needs. In warmer months, a light oil keeps things easy and breathable. Stay consistent, and this everyday ritual soon becomes the part you look forward to most.

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Benefits of massaging your baby daily

A calm moment between parent and baby during a gentle massage.(Pexels.com)

According to Dr Vittal Kumar Kesireddy, Head of Department and Senior Consultant Paediatrician - Pediatrics & Neonatology, CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, there are multiple benefits of massaging a baby daily.

Improves blood circulation and supports healthy growth

Helps babies relax, leading to deeper and longer sleep

Strengthens parent and baby bonding through gentle touch

Aids digestion and can reduce colic discomfort

Keeps skin nourished and less prone to dryness

“Baby massage is a time-tested practice that offers far more than relaxation; it plays an important role in a baby’s physical and emotional development.”

3 types of baby massage oils perfect for summer

It is important that you choose a baby oil as per weather and skin type. In summer, especially, these oils may work best, as per Dr Anjul Dayal, Senior Consultant Paediatrician and Pediatric Intensivist, Ankura Hospital.

Coconut oil, light and cooling, absorbs quickly without feeling sticky

Almond oil, rich yet gentle, suits slightly dry or sensitive skin

Sesame oil, in small amounts, traditionally used, works best when lightly warmed and applied in moderation during milder days

Dr Dayal further adds, “Light and irritation-free oils like cooling and easily absorbed oils are the safest option. One such example is coconut oil. Some oils that can be used in moderation or for sensitivity are sesame and almond oil, respectively.”

Best massage oils for baby

We've shortlisted a few baby oils you can explore, based on strong ratings and stellar user reviews. Explore this quick list to help you shop for the right oil for your baby.

1. Cetaphil Baby Moisturising Oil With Organic Calendula (200 m...

{{^usCountry}} A lightweight blend that glides smoothly across delicate skin, this oil makes massage feel calm and unhurried. Enriched with calendula, it helps soothe while locking in moisture, leaving skin soft without a greasy layer. The texture absorbs steadily, giving enough slip for gentle strokes while still feeling breathable. Ideal for daily use, it keeps your baby comfortable, relaxed, and lightly nourished after every massage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A lightweight blend that glides smoothly across delicate skin, this oil makes massage feel calm and unhurried. Enriched with calendula, it helps soothe while locking in moisture, leaving skin soft without a greasy layer. The texture absorbs steadily, giving enough slip for gentle strokes while still feeling breathable. Ideal for daily use, it keeps your baby comfortable, relaxed, and lightly nourished after every massage. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Sebamed Baby Massage Oil| With Soya Oil|Non- greasy|Ideal fo...

A smooth, easy-glide oil that spreads evenly without needing constant reapplication, this formula supports a calm and steady massage routine. Its light texture helps hands move gently across delicate skin, reducing friction while still offering enough grip for controlled strokes. It absorbs at a relaxed pace, leaving skin soft and comfortable rather than oily, making it well-suited for daily use, especially in warmer weather.

3. HIMALAYA Massage Oil

A gentle herbal blend that spreads evenly over delicate skin, this oil allows for a relaxed, steady massage routine. Infused with ingredients like olive oil and soothing botanicals, it supports softness while keeping the texture light and manageable. It offers enough slip for continuous strokes without feeling heavy, helping hands move comfortably. Skin feels nourished, calm, and lightly moisturised after each massage session.

4. Parachute Advanced Baby Massage Oil for Newborn

A light, fluid oil that spreads with minimal effort, this formula allows for smooth, uninterrupted strokes during massage. It creates just enough slip for gentle movement while still feeling controlled in the hands. The texture settles comfortably into the skin without leaving a heavy residue, helping maintain softness and ease after use. Ideal for daily routines, it keeps massage simple, calm, and effective in warmer weather.

5. JOHNSON'S BABY Oil (500ml+200ml) Home & Travel Combo

A classic, lightweight oil that spreads effortlessly across delicate skin, this formula makes daily massage feel smooth and uninterrupted. Its fluid texture gives just enough slip for gentle, controlled strokes while staying light and non-sticky on the skin. Enriched with vitamin E, it helps maintain softness and comfort after every session. The combo pack adds convenience, making it easy to keep one at home and one ready for travel.

6. MamaEarth Soothing Baby Massage Oil, with Sesame, Almond & J...

A well-balanced blend of sesame, almond, and jojoba oils gives this formula a smooth, easy glide that supports gentle, controlled massage. The texture feels light on the skin, helping hands move comfortably without constant reapplication. It absorbs gradually, leaving skin soft and calm rather than oily. Made with natural, toxin-free ingredients, it is mild on sensitive skin and suitable for regular use.

7. LuvLap Naturals Baby Body Massage Olive Oil, Spanish Premium...

A rich olive oil blend that offers a steady, fluid glide, this formula supports slow and comforting massage strokes. Sourced from Spanish olives, it feels slightly denser yet spreads evenly, helping maintain control during each movement. It absorbs gradually, leaving skin soft and well-moisturised without feeling overly slick. Free from added fragrance and harsh ingredients, it keeps the routine gentle, soothing, and consistent for daily care.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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