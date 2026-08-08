There's nothing more comforting than enjoying a hot cup of tea or your favourite instant snack while it's pouring outside. Whether you're craving coffee, noodles, soup or a late-night bowl of oats, an electric kettle lets you prepare it in minutes without making repeated trips to the kitchen. Compact, convenient and perfect for rainy evenings, it's a must-have appliance for every home. If you're planning to upgrade your kitchen or simply make your monsoon evenings cosier, here are some of the best electric kettles worth considering.

Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

Best Electric Kettles to Buy for Tea, Coffee and Quick Snacks This Monsoon (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

A stainless steel electric kettle is a timeless choice for everyday use. Its durable construction, quick heating and rust-resistant finish make it suitable for families as well as individuals.

Why you'll love it:

Durable stainless steel body

Boils water quickly

Easy to clean

Suitable for tea, coffee and soups

Glass Electric Kettle

If you enjoy watching water come to a boil, a glass electric kettle offers both style and functionality. Many models feature blue LED illumination that adds a modern touch to your countertop.

Best for:

Contemporary kitchens

Tea enthusiasts

Everyday use

Temperature Control Electric Kettle

Different beverages require different cooking temperatures. A temperature-control kettle allows you to heat water precisely for green tea, black tea, coffee or herbal infusions.

Why it's worth considering:

Adjustable temperature settings

Better flavour extraction

Prevents overheating delicate teas

Cordless Electric Kettle

Cordless kettles offer greater flexibility by allowing you to lift the kettle off its base for easy pouring.

Features:

360-degree rotating base

Comfortable handling

Convenient serving

Electric Kettle with Keep Warm Function

If you enjoy sipping tea over a longer period, a keep-warm function helps maintain the desired temperature without repeatedly boiling the water.

Best for:

Long work-from-home sessions

Evening reading

Family tea breaks

Common mistakes to avoid while using an electric kettle

Overfilling the kettle

Heating milk in a standard kettle

Ignoring descaling

Running it empty

Using abrasive cleaners

Frequently Asked Questions: Are electric kettles safe for everyday use? Yes. Most modern electric kettles include features like auto shut-off and boil-dry protection, making them safe for regular use.

Can I make tea directly in an electric kettle? Some multi-purpose kettles are designed for making tea, but standard electric kettles are best used for boiling water before adding tea leaves or tea bags.

Which material is better: glass or stainless steel? Stainless steel is more durable and resistant to dents, while glass kettles offer a stylish appearance and let you monitor the boiling process.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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