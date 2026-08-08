Best electric kettles to buy for tea, coffee and quick snacks this monsoon

There's nothing more comforting than enjoying a hot cup of tea or your favourite instant snack while it's pouring outside. Whether you're craving coffee, noodles, soup or a late-night bowl of oats, an electric kettle lets you prepare it in minutes without making repeated trips to the kitchen. Compact, convenient and perfect for rainy evenings, it's a must-have appliance for every home. If you're planning to upgrade your kitchen or simply make your monsoon evenings cosier, here are some of the best electric kettles worth considering.
Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
A stainless steel electric kettle is a timeless choice for everyday use. Its durable construction, quick heating and rust-resistant finish make it suitable for families as well as individuals.
Why you'll love it:
- Durable stainless steel body
- Boils water quickly
- Easy to clean
- Suitable for tea, coffee and soups
Glass Electric Kettle
If you enjoy watching water come to a boil, a glass electric kettle offers both style and functionality. Many models feature blue LED illumination that adds a modern touch to your countertop.
Best for:
- Contemporary kitchens
- Tea enthusiasts
- Everyday use
Temperature Control Electric Kettle
Different beverages require different cooking temperatures. A temperature-control kettle allows you to heat water precisely for green tea, black tea, coffee or herbal infusions.
Why it's worth considering:
- Adjustable temperature settings
- Better flavour extraction
- Prevents overheating delicate teas
Cordless Electric Kettle
Cordless kettles offer greater flexibility by allowing you to lift the kettle off its base for easy pouring.
Features:
- 360-degree rotating base
- Comfortable handling
- Convenient serving
Electric Kettle with Keep Warm Function
If you enjoy sipping tea over a longer period, a keep-warm function helps maintain the desired temperature without repeatedly boiling the water.
Best for:
- Long work-from-home sessions
- Evening reading
- Family tea breaks
Common mistakes to avoid while using an electric kettle
- Overfilling the kettle
- Heating milk in a standard kettle
- Ignoring descaling
- Running it empty
- Using abrasive cleaners
- Are electric kettles safe for everyday use?
Yes. Most modern electric kettles include features like auto shut-off and boil-dry protection, making them safe for regular use.
- Can I make tea directly in an electric kettle?
Some multi-purpose kettles are designed for making tea, but standard electric kettles are best used for boiling water before adding tea leaves or tea bags.
- Which material is better: glass or stainless steel?
Stainless steel is more durable and resistant to dents, while glass kettles offer a stylish appearance and let you monitor the boiling process.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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