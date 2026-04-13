Chef Rahul Desai reveals his one grill pan trick that makes cooking fish perfect

Grilled fish can feel tricky, but most kitchen mishaps come down to one thing. The pan. Get that right, and everything else starts to behave.

Chef Rahul Desai shares his go-to tips for perfect grilled fish, focusing on pan choice, heat control, and simple seasonal ingredients.(Chef Rahul Desai)

At Sula Vineyards, Executive Sous Chef Rahul Desai keeps his focus firmly on this often-ignored detail. “As much as people talk about marinades, it is the pan that really decides how your fish turns out,” he says. “If your heat is right and your surface is right, the fish almost cooks itself.”

Here is how to choose a pan that actually works, plus a simple recipe to try once you have it sorted.

Why a grill pan matters more than you think

Fish is delicate and quick to cook. A poor pan can lead to sticking, uneven cooking, or dry flesh. “A good grill pan should give you control,” says Chef Rahul. “You want steady heat, a proper sear, and a clean release. Miss one, and you will notice it straight away.”

Cast iron is the chef’s go-to grill pan

If you enjoy cooking and do not mind a little upkeep, cast iron is a strong choice.

Holds heat well, giving you a crisp outer layer

Builds a natural non-stick surface over time

Creates defined grill marks with real depth of flavour

It does need care. Dry it well and keep it seasoned.

Best for: Firm fish like rawas or snapper

Chef Rahul puts it simply: “Cast iron rewards patience. Once it is ready, it gives you consistency every single time.”

Non-stick and stone-coated pans are easy wins

{{^usCountry}} If you want something straightforward, these pans are reliable. Fish lifts easily without breaking

Requires less oil

Ideal for softer fillets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you want something straightforward, these pans are reliable. Fish lifts easily without breaking

Requires less oil

Ideal for softer fillets {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} You may not get the same deep char, but for everyday meals, it works well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may not get the same deep char, but for everyday meals, it works well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Best for: Sea bass, sole, or flaky fish {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Best for: Sea bass, sole, or flaky fish {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Not everyone wants to think about pan care,” he adds. “A good non-stick pan still gives you a clean, neat result.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Not everyone wants to think about pan care,” he adds. “A good non-stick pan still gives you a clean, neat result.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Why weight matters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why weight matters {{/usCountry}}

A light pan heats unevenly, which leads to patchy cooking.

A heavier pan:

Distributes heat evenly

Holds temperature when the fish hits the surface

Helps avoid overcooked edges and raw centres

“People often overlook this,” says Chef Rahul. “But weight is what keeps your cooking steady.”

Ridges or a flat surface?

This comes down to the finish you prefer.

Ridged pans give grill marks and a slightly smoky feel

Flat pans give more contact and a uniform crust

Chef Rahul leans towards ridged pans for summer dishes. “That light char adds flavour without needing too much seasoning,” he explains.

Quick checklist before buying

Feature What to look for Material Cast iron for depth, non-stick for ease Weight Heavy enough to hold heat evenly Surface Ridged for grill marks or flat for even crust Handle Firm grip and heat-resistant Size Enough room so fillets are not crowded

Grilled fish with mango salsa

Once your pan is sorted, this recipe is quick and satisfying.

Ingredients For the fish - Sea bass or rawas fillets, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, paprika, salt

For the salsa - Ripe mango, red onion, red bell pepper, fresh coriander, lime juice

Method

Marinate the fish with garlic, lemon juice, paprika, and salt for 15 minutes

Heat your grill pan to medium-high. Make sure it is properly hot before adding the fish

Place the fish skin side down and leave it untouched for 3 to 4 minutes

Flip gently and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes

Finish with fresh mango salsa and a drizzle of olive oil

Chef’s tip: “If the fish sticks when you try to lift it, it is not ready yet. Give it another minute, and it will release on its own.”

A well-chosen pan does most of the heavy lifting. Once you get comfortable with it, grilled fish becomes less about guesswork and more about timing and instinct. And that first crisp bite is all the proof you need.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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