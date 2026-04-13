Chef Rahul Desai reveals his one grill pan trick that makes cooking fish perfect
Choosing the right grill pan changes everything, helping you cook fish with crisp skin, even texture, and fresh summer flavours effortlessly.
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Grilled fish can feel tricky, but most kitchen mishaps come down to one thing. The pan. Get that right, and everything else starts to behave.
At Sula Vineyards, Executive Sous Chef Rahul Desai keeps his focus firmly on this often-ignored detail. “As much as people talk about marinades, it is the pan that really decides how your fish turns out,” he says. “If your heat is right and your surface is right, the fish almost cooks itself.”
Here is how to choose a pan that actually works, plus a simple recipe to try once you have it sorted.
Why a grill pan matters more than you think
Fish is delicate and quick to cook. A poor pan can lead to sticking, uneven cooking, or dry flesh. “A good grill pan should give you control,” says Chef Rahul. “You want steady heat, a proper sear, and a clean release. Miss one, and you will notice it straight away.”
Cast iron is the chef’s go-to grill pan
If you enjoy cooking and do not mind a little upkeep, cast iron is a strong choice.
- Holds heat well, giving you a crisp outer layer
- Builds a natural non-stick surface over time
- Creates defined grill marks with real depth of flavour
It does need care. Dry it well and keep it seasoned.
Best for: Firm fish like rawas or snapper
Chef Rahul puts it simply: “Cast iron rewards patience. Once it is ready, it gives you consistency every single time.”
Non-stick and stone-coated pans are easy wins
If you want something straightforward, these pans are reliable.
- Fish lifts easily without breaking
- Requires less oil
- Ideal for softer fillets
If you want something straightforward, these pans are reliable.
- Fish lifts easily without breaking
- Requires less oil
- Ideal for softer fillets
You may not get the same deep char, but for everyday meals, it works well.{{/usCountry}}
You may not get the same deep char, but for everyday meals, it works well.{{/usCountry}}
Best for: Sea bass, sole, or flaky fish{{/usCountry}}
Best for: Sea bass, sole, or flaky fish{{/usCountry}}
“Not everyone wants to think about pan care,” he adds. “A good non-stick pan still gives you a clean, neat result.”{{/usCountry}}
“Not everyone wants to think about pan care,” he adds. “A good non-stick pan still gives you a clean, neat result.”{{/usCountry}}
Why weight matters{{/usCountry}}
Why weight matters{{/usCountry}}
A light pan heats unevenly, which leads to patchy cooking.
A heavier pan:
- Distributes heat evenly
- Holds temperature when the fish hits the surface
- Helps avoid overcooked edges and raw centres
“People often overlook this,” says Chef Rahul. “But weight is what keeps your cooking steady.”
Ridges or a flat surface?
This comes down to the finish you prefer.
- Ridged pans give grill marks and a slightly smoky feel
- Flat pans give more contact and a uniform crust
Chef Rahul leans towards ridged pans for summer dishes. “That light char adds flavour without needing too much seasoning,” he explains.
Quick checklist before buying
|Feature
|What to look for
|Material
|Cast iron for depth, non-stick for ease
|Weight
|Heavy enough to hold heat evenly
|Surface
|Ridged for grill marks or flat for even crust
|Handle
|Firm grip and heat-resistant
|Size
|Enough room so fillets are not crowded
Grilled fish with mango salsa
Once your pan is sorted, this recipe is quick and satisfying.
Ingredients For the fish - Sea bass or rawas fillets, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, paprika, salt
For the salsa - Ripe mango, red onion, red bell pepper, fresh coriander, lime juice
Method
- Marinate the fish with garlic, lemon juice, paprika, and salt for 15 minutes
- Heat your grill pan to medium-high. Make sure it is properly hot before adding the fish
- Place the fish skin side down and leave it untouched for 3 to 4 minutes
- Flip gently and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes
- Finish with fresh mango salsa and a drizzle of olive oil
Chef’s tip: “If the fish sticks when you try to lift it, it is not ready yet. Give it another minute, and it will release on its own.”
A well-chosen pan does most of the heavy lifting. Once you get comfortable with it, grilled fish becomes less about guesswork and more about timing and instinct. And that first crisp bite is all the proof you need.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
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