Expert-recommended furniture upgrades to refresh your home instantly without spending too much

Furniture upgrades at home can feel like a huge task unless you know exactly what you want to switch and swap. Look around the house, and you will see some standard issues everywhere. Too much clutter on table tops, too many cushions on your sofa, too little on your bed. Corners that were meant to be aesthetically pleasing but are now becoming little storage areas for things you are too lazy to organise. Old, lived in, predictable.

Six affordable furniture upgrades that will help you revamp your home without any need for investing a lot of money or time.(Canva.com)

How does one truly make that change that can actually enliven their spaces without becoming a 4-step, 6-figure investment? We asked Lokendra Ranawat, co-founder and CEO at Woodenstreet, for his summer makeover list and what furniture upgrades he would suggest that would not break the bank. Here's a list on what you can do!

1. Start with the coffee table, not the sofa

Everyone wants to change the sofa. Almost nobody has the budget for it mid-year. The centre table, though, is replaceable without drama, and it sits right in the middle of your living room, doing visible damage if it is scratched, shaky, or just outdated. A solid wood replacement at a reasonable price point changes the entire reading of your seating area. Start here.

2. The storage bed is the most underrated bedroom upgrade

If your bed frame has nothing underneath it except dust and forgotten things, you are wasting the most recoverable storage space in your home. Hydraulic storage beds have come down considerably in price over the last few years. The under-mattress space, when used properly, takes real pressure off wardrobes and shelves. For bedrooms that are already tight, this is not a luxury purchase. It is a practical one.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Fix the entryway before you fix anything else {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Fix the entryway before you fix anything else {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most Indian homes have an entryway situation that could generously be described as managed chaos. Shoes near the door, bags on the floor, no clear system for anything. A closed-shutter shoe rack with enough capacity for the actual household straightens this out in a weekend. It also changes how the home feels when you walk in, which matters more than people realise until they fix it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most Indian homes have an entryway situation that could generously be described as managed chaos. Shoes near the door, bags on the floor, no clear system for anything. A closed-shutter shoe rack with enough capacity for the actual household straightens this out in a weekend. It also changes how the home feels when you walk in, which matters more than people realise until they fix it. {{/usCountry}}

4. The dining chairs are cheaper to replace than you think

Full dining sets carry a price that stops most people mid-thought. But replacing just the chairs around an existing table is a different conversation entirely. New chairs shift the character of a dining area noticeably. If the table itself is in decent condition, this is one of the better value moves on this list.

5. A study chair is not optional anymore

If hybrid work is still part of your week, and for most people it is, the chair you sit in for five or six hours matters. Dining chairs pulled up to a laptop were a temporary solution that became permanent for too many households. A proper study chair with back support does not need to be expensive. It just needs to be an actual chair built for sitting at a desk.

6. Consider a wardrobe that has an interior worth using

The wardrobe situation in most apartments is the same story. One large section, one shelf above, everything crammed in without logic. A standalone wardrobe with dedicated hanging space, folded sections, and drawer access changes the morning routine more than any other bedroom purchase. Organised storage reduces the low-grade daily friction that most people have just accepted as normal.

These 6 quick and easy hacks can be your starting point, too. Simply start small before you evolve your home to get ready for bigger changes. It’s the little things that make a more aesthetic difference.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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