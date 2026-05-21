Expert-recommended furniture upgrades to refresh your home instantly without spending too much
Interior expert Lokendra Ranawat shares six affordable furniture upgrades that reduce clutter, improve organisation, and refresh your home without major renovation costs.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Streem Furniture Solid Wood Coffee Table for Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, Office Home Decor (Round Coffee Table, 55x55x40 CM)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Woodilla Elegent Round Coffee Table with Wooden Top, Storage Ottoman Tables for Living Room, Centre Tables, Tea Tables, Farmhouse, Wood Drum Coffee Table (Cream)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
The Attic Pinto Coffee Table, Coffee Table for Living Room, Solid Wood Centre Table, Honey Matte Finish
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed, Upholstered, Hydraulic, 3 Year Warranty | - Mars - Columbian Walnut_Omega Grey
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Studio Kook Tribe Right Single Bed with Headboard Storage & 2 Drawers | Engineered Wood Bed | Fits 78 x 36 inch Mattress | Moonshine White | Mattress Not Included
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
WOODLAB Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Niwar King Size Bed with Hydraulic Storage Wooden Double Bed Furniture Palang for Bedroom Living Room Home (Honey Finish)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
DeckUp Plank Noordin 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
DR FURNITURE Solid Wood Shoe Rack Wooden | Shoe Cabinet with Seating Closed Door for Home | Sheesham Wood Shoe Rack with Seating & Drawer Storage Organiser (Honey Finish)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Nilkamal Metro 3 Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Cushioned Seat and 3 Shelves | Walnut | Store up to 18 to 21 Shoes
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Adichwal Furniture Sheesham Wooden 2 Dining Chair Set for Living Room | Solid Wood Study Chair for Living Room | Office Chair for Home & Office | Rosewood Chair Set (Set of 2, Honey B)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dream Furnishing - Set of 4 Chairs for Dinning Room Rattan Dinning Chair Modern Stackable Desk, Home & Outdoor Fits at All Places (Set of 4 Chairs) (Black) (Black)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
NEWTURN FURNIHUB Metal Black Dining Chair Living & Dining Room Home Comfortable Durable Chair (18 inc.h Height from Ground to SEAT) (Black) (Pista Green)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IAFA FURNITURE® Diego Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair | 3 Year Warranty | Ergonomic Study | Computer Chair with Revolving Base | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism | Heavy-Duty Metal Base (Black) (DIY)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Casa Copenhagen Mesh Mid Back Office/Study/Computer/Revolving/Desk Chair for Work from Home -Metal Base, Height Adjustable Seat - Grey Milange & Black Handle
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Fabric Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Grey)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Engineered Wood Almirah, Cupboard for Clothes Storage | 4 Door, Mirror, 1 Drawer, 1 Hanging Space | Gingham - Wenge
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
The Attic Jodhpur Carving Wardrobe, Solid Wood Multiple Utility Storage, Cupboard Organiser, Clothes Organizer, Wardrobe for Clothes Wooden, almirah for Clothes Wooden, Natural + White Matte Finish
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bniture Wooden Almirah for Clothes, Door for Bedroom, 4 Door Wardrobe with Hanging Space (50D x 105W x 180H CM) |3 Year Warranty (Giant Wood & Frosty White)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Furniture upgrades at home can feel like a huge task unless you know exactly what you want to switch and swap. Look around the house, and you will see some standard issues everywhere. Too much clutter on table tops, too many cushions on your sofa, too little on your bed. Corners that were meant to be aesthetically pleasing but are now becoming little storage areas for things you are too lazy to organise. Old, lived in, predictable.
How does one truly make that change that can actually enliven their spaces without becoming a 4-step, 6-figure investment? We asked Lokendra Ranawat, co-founder and CEO at Woodenstreet, for his summer makeover list and what furniture upgrades he would suggest that would not break the bank. Here's a list on what you can do!
1. Start with the coffee table, not the sofa
Everyone wants to change the sofa. Almost nobody has the budget for it mid-year. The centre table, though, is replaceable without drama, and it sits right in the middle of your living room, doing visible damage if it is scratched, shaky, or just outdated. A solid wood replacement at a reasonable price point changes the entire reading of your seating area. Start here.
2. The storage bed is the most underrated bedroom upgrade
If your bed frame has nothing underneath it except dust and forgotten things, you are wasting the most recoverable storage space in your home. Hydraulic storage beds have come down considerably in price over the last few years. The under-mattress space, when used properly, takes real pressure off wardrobes and shelves. For bedrooms that are already tight, this is not a luxury purchase. It is a practical one.
3. Fix the entryway before you fix anything else{{/usCountry}}
3. Fix the entryway before you fix anything else{{/usCountry}}
Most Indian homes have an entryway situation that could generously be described as managed chaos. Shoes near the door, bags on the floor, no clear system for anything. A closed-shutter shoe rack with enough capacity for the actual household straightens this out in a weekend. It also changes how the home feels when you walk in, which matters more than people realise until they fix it.{{/usCountry}}
Most Indian homes have an entryway situation that could generously be described as managed chaos. Shoes near the door, bags on the floor, no clear system for anything. A closed-shutter shoe rack with enough capacity for the actual household straightens this out in a weekend. It also changes how the home feels when you walk in, which matters more than people realise until they fix it.{{/usCountry}}
4. The dining chairs are cheaper to replace than you think
Full dining sets carry a price that stops most people mid-thought. But replacing just the chairs around an existing table is a different conversation entirely. New chairs shift the character of a dining area noticeably. If the table itself is in decent condition, this is one of the better value moves on this list.
5. A study chair is not optional anymore
If hybrid work is still part of your week, and for most people it is, the chair you sit in for five or six hours matters. Dining chairs pulled up to a laptop were a temporary solution that became permanent for too many households. A proper study chair with back support does not need to be expensive. It just needs to be an actual chair built for sitting at a desk.
6. Consider a wardrobe that has an interior worth using
The wardrobe situation in most apartments is the same story. One large section, one shelf above, everything crammed in without logic. A standalone wardrobe with dedicated hanging space, folded sections, and drawer access changes the morning routine more than any other bedroom purchase. Organised storage reduces the low-grade daily friction that most people have just accepted as normal.
These 6 quick and easy hacks can be your starting point, too. Simply start small before you evolve your home to get ready for bigger changes. It’s the little things that make a more aesthetic difference.
Similar articles for you
Round vs rectangular dining tables: Design expert explains what works best, plus top-rated picks to shop online
Cushion covers to brighten up your rooms this summer; My top 8 picks
Office chairs with lumbar support: Understanding why this is important for your back
Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.